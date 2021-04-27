World
Trump planning move from Florida to New Jersey for several months
- Trump has made his club in Palm Beach, Florida, his home since leaving the White House on Jan. 20. But Mar-a-Lago typically closes in May for the summer.
- He plans to remain there until Mar-a-Lago reopens again in the fall.
27 Apr 2021
WASHINGTON: Former President Donald Trump plans to move next month from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida to his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, a source familiar with his plan said on Tuesday.
Trump has made his club in Palm Beach, Florida, his home since leaving the White House on Jan. 20. But Mar-a-Lago typically closes in May for the summer.
The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Trump will move all his meetings and operations to Bedminster, about 40 miles (60 km) west of New York City, where he stayed frequently during his presidency.
He plans to remain there until Mar-a-Lago reopens again in the fall.
The move will allow him to escape the stultifying summer heat of South Florida.
Govt decides to cancel all exams till June 15 amid spike in COVID infections, says Shafqat
Trump planning move from Florida to New Jersey for several months
Country's oxygen production capacity being increased to support health system: SAPM
SBP to launch two new initiatives under Roshan Digital Accounts scheme
Pakistan bans all tourism activities during Eid, to contain spread of coronavirus
KP Health Minister Jhagra booked for violating COVID SOPs
Special NCOC meeting today to discuss poor COVID-19 SOPs compliance outside examination centers: Shafqat Mahmod
Ex CIA chief Brennan on getting Bin Laden: high doubts, high risk
European Parliament to wave through Brexit trade deal
Germany eyes stronger 2021 growth as vaccines offer hope
Foreign aid arrives in Covid-stricken India
Australia bans passenger flights from India until May 15: PM
Read more stories
Comments