ANL 33.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.03%)
ASC 14.39 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.55%)
ASL 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
AVN 89.20 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (2.4%)
BOP 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
DGKC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.02%)
EPCL 52.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-2.88%)
FCCL 23.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.95%)
FFBL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.78%)
FFL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.4%)
HASCOL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.44%)
HUBC 77.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-4.61%)
KAPCO 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.26%)
KEL 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
LOTCHEM 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.89%)
MLCF 42.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3%)
PAEL 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
POWER 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
PPL 84.22 Decreased By ▼ -4.33 (-4.89%)
PRL 24.36 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.57%)
PTC 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
SILK 1.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.28%)
TRG 178.07 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-1.67%)
UNITY 32.19 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.52%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.96%)
BR100 4,866 Decreased By ▼ -43.7 (-0.89%)
BR30 25,226 Decreased By ▼ -401.09 (-1.57%)
KSE100 45,293 Decreased By ▼ -389.9 (-0.85%)
KSE30 18,580 Decreased By ▼ -217.01 (-1.15%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,329
14224hr
Pakistan Cases
804,939
448724hr
Sindh
279,272
Punjab
293,468
Balochistan
21,803
Islamabad
73,804
KPK
114,661
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper climbs towards record as market frets about supply

  • Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange traded up 1.5% at $9,894 a tonne in official rings, a gain of 27% this year.
  • "Chilean port workers called a strike over pension-related issues. They are being supported by the mining unions. There is no indication of supply disruptions, but copper prices have rallied," said Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke.
Reuters 27 Apr 2021

LONDON: Copper prices climbed on Tuesday towards the record above $10,000 a tonne seen a decade ago as worries about supply disruptions in Chile due to strikes and robust demand reinforced expectations of shortages this year.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange traded up 1.5% at $9,894 a tonne in official rings, a gain of 27% this year. Prices of the metal used in power and construction earlier touched $9,965, close to the all-time high of $10,190 hit in February 2011.

"Chilean port workers called a strike over pension-related issues. They are being supported by the mining unions. There is no indication of supply disruptions, but copper prices have rallied," said Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke.

"Chinese copper demand is set to fade against the backdrop of unfavourable demographics and the economy's transition from investment-driven to consumption-driven growth. We do not see the copper market entering a super cycle."

SUPPLY: ED&F Man Capital Markets analyst Edward Meir said another reason behind copper price strength may be elections in Peru, the world's no. 2 copper producer, where the presidential front-runner has proposed nationalising mining.

PHYSICAL: The Yangshan copper premium fell to $46.50 a tonne, its lowest since Nov. 17, indicating weakening demand from China, which accounts for about half of global demand estimated at around 24 million tonnes this year.

Surveys of purchasing managers in China's manufacturing sector later this week and early next week will be watched closely for clues on demand prospects.

INVENTORIES: Stocks of copper in LME registered warehouses at 154,600 tonnes have fallen about 10% over the past couple of weeks.

Cancelled warrants, metal earmarked for delivery, at 53% indicate more copper will soon be leaving LME warehouses.

This and one large holding of copper warrants and cash contracts have fuelled worry about supplies on the LME market and created a premium for cash copper over the three-month contract.

OTHER METALS: Aluminium was down 0.4% at $2,394 a tonne, zinc slipped 0.3% to $2,905.5, lead fell 0.2% to $2,073.5, tin was little changed at $27,059 and nickel gained 1.7% to $16,952.

Copper prices copper production LME copper copper market

Copper climbs towards record as market frets about supply

Country's oxygen production capacity being increased to support health system: SAPM

SBP to launch two new initiatives under Roshan Digital Accounts scheme

Pakistan bans all tourism activities during Eid, to contain spread of coronavirus

KP Health Minister Jhagra booked for violating COVID SOPs

Special NCOC meeting today to discuss poor COVID-19 SOPs compliance outside examination centers: Shafqat Mahmod

Ex CIA chief Brennan on getting Bin Laden: high doubts, high risk

European Parliament to wave through Brexit trade deal

Germany eyes stronger 2021 growth as vaccines offer hope

Foreign aid arrives in Covid-stricken India

Australia bans passenger flights from India until May 15: PM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters