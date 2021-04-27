ANL 33.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.03%)
ASC 14.39 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.55%)
ASL 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
AVN 89.20 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (2.4%)
BOP 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
DGKC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.02%)
EPCL 52.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-2.88%)
FCCL 23.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.95%)
FFBL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.78%)
FFL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.4%)
HASCOL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.44%)
HUBC 77.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-4.61%)
KAPCO 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.26%)
KEL 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
LOTCHEM 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.89%)
MLCF 42.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3%)
PAEL 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
POWER 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
PPL 84.22 Decreased By ▼ -4.33 (-4.89%)
PRL 24.36 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.57%)
PTC 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
SILK 1.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.28%)
TRG 178.07 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-1.67%)
UNITY 32.19 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.52%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.96%)
BR100 4,866 Decreased By ▼ -43.7 (-0.89%)
BR30 25,226 Decreased By ▼ -401.09 (-1.57%)
KSE100 45,293 Decreased By ▼ -389.9 (-0.85%)
KSE30 18,580 Decreased By ▼ -217.01 (-1.15%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,329
14224hr
Pakistan Cases
804,939
448724hr
Sindh
279,272
Punjab
293,468
Balochistan
21,803
Islamabad
73,804
KPK
114,661
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Frantic scramble for Covid drugs in India

  • In the same queue in the south of the Indian capital are more than 100 people with loved ones in hospital. Only 30 people receive the medicine.
AFP 27 Apr 2021

NEW DELHI: Manish Aggarwal celebrates with weary relief after laying his hands on precious doses of Covid-19 medication for his sick father -- a victory where thousands across India have not been so lucky.

He has been waiting in line outside a small pharmacy in Delhi for eight hours to secure remdesivir, and is rewarded with just two of the recommended six doses.

"Finally, it's a victory!" he exclaims.

But not everybody is as fortunate.

In the same queue in the south of the Indian capital are more than 100 people with loved ones in hospital. Only 30 people receive the medicine.

Scuffles break out every few minutes as people try to jump the queue. Three armed policemen are stationed nearby for crowd control.

The officers keep telling those gathered that no more tokens -- pieces of paper with a scribbled number on them -- for remdesivir will be distributed today as stocks have run out, and they ask them to try somewhere else.

India is struggling with a catastrophic surge in coronavirus infections as well as severe shortages of medical supplies, with hospitals and crematoriums overwhelmed.

"This government has failed us so much that those who can normally survive also die," says an exhausted Vinod Kumar, who has been waiting since 6 am.

He has also had to battle to obtain oxygen for his sick relative.

As evening falls and the medical supplier -- one of the few places in Delhi where remdesivir is sold at its retail price -- shuts up his shop, some people outside start crying.

They include a brother and sister in their teens who have been driving around looking for medication for their sick and hospitalised father.

Despite India's status as the "pharmacy of the world", the biggest producer of generic drugs has been unable to meet the demand for antiviral medication such as remdesivir.

Many doctors say remdesivir is not essential for the treatment of Covid-19, but hospitals have been prescribing it anyway.

Due to the shortages, families are being asked to procure it on their own.

Many resort to the black market where the drug is sold for anywhere between $300 and $1,350 for a single vial. The usual price is between $12 and $75.

"When I asked someone for six injections, he said, 'I can give you 600, you just need to pay me 60,000 rupees ($800) per injection,'" says Aggarwal.

His fight is not over -- tomorrow he has to hit the streets again in search of more, until all six doses of remdesivir are administered to his father.

"Our patients are suffering in the hospital and we are suffering on the road," he says.

Coronavirus India COVID

Frantic scramble for Covid drugs in India

Country's oxygen production capacity being increased to support health system: SAPM

SBP to launch two new initiatives under Roshan Digital Accounts scheme

Pakistan bans all tourism activities during Eid, to contain spread of coronavirus

KP Health Minister Jhagra booked for violating COVID SOPs

Special NCOC meeting today to discuss poor COVID-19 SOPs compliance outside examination centers: Shafqat Mahmod

Ex CIA chief Brennan on getting Bin Laden: high doubts, high risk

European Parliament to wave through Brexit trade deal

Germany eyes stronger 2021 growth as vaccines offer hope

Foreign aid arrives in Covid-stricken India

Australia bans passenger flights from India until May 15: PM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters