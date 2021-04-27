ANL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.76%)
ASC 14.64 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.32%)
ASL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
AVN 89.55 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (2.8%)
BOP 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.76%)
BYCO 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
DGKC 116.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.77%)
EPCL 52.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.95%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.22%)
FFL 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.06%)
HASCOL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.22%)
HUBC 79.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.76%)
HUMNL 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
JSCL 19.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.13%)
KAPCO 39.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.77%)
KEL 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.63%)
LOTCHEM 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.47%)
MLCF 43.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.5%)
PAEL 32.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.22%)
PIBTL 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.1%)
POWER 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
PPL 85.55 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-3.39%)
PRL 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
PTC 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
SILK 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
SNGP 39.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.85%)
TRG 179.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-0.99%)
UNITY 32.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.39%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.31%)
BR100 4,899 Decreased By ▼ -10.08 (-0.21%)
BR30 25,477 Decreased By ▼ -150.07 (-0.59%)
KSE100 45,501 Decreased By ▼ -181.28 (-0.4%)
KSE30 18,705 Decreased By ▼ -92.48 (-0.49%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,329
14224hr
Pakistan Cases
804,939
448724hr
Sindh
279,272
Punjab
293,468
Balochistan
21,803
Islamabad
73,804
KPK
114,661
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US population growth slowed sharply over 2010-2020: Census

  • The census was also hampered by the Covid-19 outbreak.
AFP 27 Apr 2021

WASHINGTON: US population growth fell over the past decade to the second-slowest pace in history, the Census Bureau reported Monday, after Donald Trump's tough crackdown brought immigration to a near halt.

The official 10-year count estimated that 331,449,281 million people lived in the world's third-most populous country on April 1, 2020.

That was a 7.4 percent rise from 2010, when the official population stood at 308,745,538, the Census Bureau said.

The 10-year expansion was significantly slower than the previous decade, when the population grew by 9.7 percent, and was barely above the record low of 7.3 percent over 1930-1940, when the United States and the world were mired in the Great Depression.

The population growth rate accelerated with the "baby boomer" birth surge after World War II, but since the early 1950s has been on a fairly steady decline.

That was only interrupted for a few years in the 1990s when millions of migrants, mostly Mexicans, entered the country without documents and stayed.

Since then, data shows the dropoff has been sharp.

In the past decade, researchers have said that the deep, year-long economic slump from the 2008 financial crisis contributed to the slowdown, with a lower birth rate and with many Mexican migrants returning to their country.

In addition, after he became president in 2017, Donald Trump sought to sharply cut legal immigration and halt illegal immigration completely.

The region showing the largest growth since 2010 was the south, followed by the west.

Arid, heavily desert Utah in the west had the fastest growing population of the 50 states, gaining 18.4 percent, while mountainous West Virginia in the east fell by 3.2 percent.

The Census Bureau only released the broad numbers for the country and individual states Monday, to serve as a basis for reapportioning seats in the 435-member US House of Representatives.

In all, 13 states will either gain or lose seats, with California, the largest by population, losing one of its 53, while Texas, the second-largest, adding two to its current 36.

Others gaining one seat are Colorado, Montana, North Carolina and Oregon. Other losers were Illinois, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

The census was taken under a cloud of politics, with Trump trying to reverse past practice and force the agency not to count undocumented or non-citizen residents.

His push against immigration is also thought to have made many people afraid to respond to census takers.

The census was also hampered by the Covid-19 outbreak.

"Trying to count people in a global pandemic made it even more challenging," said Ron Jarmin, acting director of the Census Bureau.

The bureau plans to release details on age, race and other characteristics of the population in the coming months.

Census Bureau's director illegal immigration US population growth Census Bureau

US population growth slowed sharply over 2010-2020: Census

Special NCOC meeting today to discuss poor COVID-19 SOPs compliance outside examination centers: Shafqat Mahmod

Ex CIA chief Brennan on getting Bin Laden: high doubts, high risk

European Parliament to wave through Brexit trade deal

Germany eyes stronger 2021 growth as vaccines offer hope

Foreign aid arrives in Covid-stricken India

Australia bans passenger flights from India until May 15: PM

PM puts a spotlight on southern Punjab

Sindh bans inter-city transport, closes education institutions

SECP decides to strictly monitor DSTs

Cabinet to meet today

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters