ANL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.76%)
ASC 14.64 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.32%)
ASL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
AVN 89.55 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (2.8%)
BOP 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.76%)
BYCO 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
DGKC 116.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.77%)
EPCL 52.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.95%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.22%)
FFL 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.06%)
HASCOL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.22%)
HUBC 79.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.76%)
HUMNL 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
JSCL 19.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.13%)
KAPCO 39.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.77%)
KEL 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.63%)
LOTCHEM 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.47%)
MLCF 43.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.5%)
PAEL 32.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.22%)
PIBTL 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.1%)
POWER 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
PPL 85.55 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-3.39%)
PRL 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
PTC 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
SILK 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
SNGP 39.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.85%)
TRG 179.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-0.99%)
UNITY 32.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.39%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.31%)
BR100 4,899 Decreased By ▼ -10.08 (-0.21%)
BR30 25,477 Decreased By ▼ -150.07 (-0.59%)
KSE100 45,501 Decreased By ▼ -181.28 (-0.4%)
KSE30 18,705 Decreased By ▼ -92.48 (-0.49%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,329
14224hr
Pakistan Cases
804,939
448724hr
Sindh
279,272
Punjab
293,468
Balochistan
21,803
Islamabad
73,804
KPK
114,661
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

As Biden marks 100 days, Republicans eye Trump for clues on future

  • "If he loses primaries, the politicians who watch these things will think that maybe he isn't so scary after all," Kamarck said of Trump.
AFP 27 Apr 2021

WASHINGTON: Nearly 100 days into Joe Biden's presidency, predecessor Donald Trump -- twice impeached and accused of fomenting a deadly US Capitol rebellion -- remains a curiously powerful Republican figure, potentially into the 2024 election.

Ensconced in his private Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, Trump has been releasing a stream of statements, opining on policy such as immigration or weighing in on his party, as in his Monday attack on Republicans who fail to support his false claims of 2020's "rigged" vote.

The bombastic real estate tycoon also offers endorsements to conservatives, including those challenging establishment Republicans. And he throws red meat to the base by criticizing Biden's "radical left" Democrats.

Although banned from Twitter, Trump reappeared on Fox News last week, providing a grievance-filled interview in which he complained he was impeached for doing "nothing wrong."

Republicans, meanwhile, have flocked to Mar-a-Lago to seek his counsel or endorsement.

In late February, the 74-year-old made an exultant return to CPAC, the annual conservative political confab where he suggested he might still be the party's future, not its beleaguered recent past.

But Biden's symbolic first 100 days, marked by a calm determination in his fight against the coronavirus pandemic, serves as a reminder of the chaos that gripped Trump's own start, when the American public bristled at his impulsive, take-no-prisoners style.

Complicating matters, a profusion of legal woes awaits the former commander-in-chief now that he has returned to private life, including investigations of his finances and possible allegations of tax evasion and bank fraud.

Yet he has shown no signs of retreating to the shadows.

Despite leaving the GOP in a manifestly weaker position -- it lost the executive branch and the Senate, and failed to reclaim the House -- and ending his term at a dismal 34 percent approval rating, the lowest of his presidency, Trump is still an energy that Republicans ignore at their peril.

"Is he just a faction of the Republican Party, or is he a dominant force?" Elaine Kamarck, a Brookings Institution senior fellow who writes about the American presidency, told AFP.

She and others are looking to a series of primary battles where Trump's influence could be put to the test ahead of any presidential repeat run.

The first proving ground is in Texas's sixth congressional district on Saturday, when a crowded special election will be held to fill the seat of House Republican Ron Wright, who died in February.

Trump on Monday endorsed Wright's widow. The ballot also features a lone anti-Trump Republican who is backed by a political group founded by a vocal Republican Trump enemy, Congressman Adam Kinzinger.

Never to shy away from a political squabble, Trump also has pledged to endorse a Republican who mounts a 2022 challenge to Liz Cheney, a member of House leadership who voted to impeach him in January.

"If he loses primaries, the politicians who watch these things will think that maybe he isn't so scary after all," Kamarck said of Trump.

"And if he wins them, he'll be a force to be reckoned with."

Joe Biden Florida Trump Democrats Mar a Lago club

As Biden marks 100 days, Republicans eye Trump for clues on future

Special NCOC meeting today to discuss poor COVID-19 SOPs compliance outside examination centers: Shafqat Mahmod

Ex CIA chief Brennan on getting Bin Laden: high doubts, high risk

European Parliament to wave through Brexit trade deal

Germany eyes stronger 2021 growth as vaccines offer hope

Foreign aid arrives in Covid-stricken India

Australia bans passenger flights from India until May 15: PM

PM puts a spotlight on southern Punjab

Sindh bans inter-city transport, closes education institutions

SECP decides to strictly monitor DSTs

Cabinet to meet today

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters