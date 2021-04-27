ANL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.76%)
ASC 14.64 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.32%)
ASL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
AVN 89.55 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (2.8%)
BOP 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.76%)
BYCO 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
DGKC 116.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.77%)
EPCL 52.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.95%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.22%)
FFL 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.06%)
HASCOL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.22%)
HUBC 79.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.76%)
HUMNL 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
JSCL 19.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.13%)
KAPCO 39.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.77%)
KEL 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.63%)
LOTCHEM 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.47%)
MLCF 43.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.5%)
PAEL 32.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.22%)
PIBTL 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.1%)
POWER 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
PPL 85.55 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-3.39%)
PRL 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
PTC 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
SILK 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
SNGP 39.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.85%)
TRG 179.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-0.99%)
UNITY 32.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.39%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.31%)
BR100 4,896 Decreased By ▼ -13.11 (-0.27%)
BR30 25,454 Decreased By ▼ -173.41 (-0.68%)
KSE100 45,496 Decreased By ▼ -186.36 (-0.41%)
KSE30 18,703 Decreased By ▼ -94.35 (-0.5%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,329
14224hr
Pakistan Cases
804,939
448724hr
Sindh
279,272
Punjab
293,468
Balochistan
21,803
Islamabad
73,804
KPK
114,661
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Blue Origin protests NASA choice of SpaceX to land astronauts on Moon

  • The decision also "creates a potential monopoly for all future NASA exploration missions because there would not be continuing programs for lunar access other than the SpaceX solution," the protest said.
AFP 27 Apr 2021

WASHINGTON: Blue Origin, the US space company founded by billionaire Jeff Bezos, on Monday filed a protest against NASA's choice of rival SpaceX to build the module that will land the next US astronauts on the Moon.

"NASA has executed a flawed acquisition for the Human Landing System program and moved the goalposts at the last minute," Blue Origin said in a statement sent to AFP.

The decision "eliminates opportunities for competition, significantly narrows the supply base, and not only delays, but also endangers America's return to the Moon" by 2024 as the US space agency plans, the private space company said.

"Because of that, we've filed a protest with the GAO," or Government Accountability Office, which audits services for Congress.

NASA announced just over a week ago that it had chosen Tesla founder Elon Musk's company to take its astronauts back to the Moon, awarding SpaceX a $2.9 billion contract to develop the Starship rocket.

But Blue Origin argued that NASA had misjudged the risks involved in choosing SpaceX's "entirely new launch vehicle."

"Starship has no flight heritage or validation of performance, and launch vehicle development is notoriously difficult and takes much longer than anticipated," the complaint said.

Prototypes of the rocket are currently being tested in Texas, but recent tests have ended in spectacular explosions. In addition, Blue Origin said, the space agency's decision to award only one winner rather than two, as had been originally set out in the submissions process, would leave the project at "high risk" because it lacks a back-up plan.

The decision also "creates a potential monopoly for all future NASA exploration missions because there would not be continuing programs for lunar access other than the SpaceX solution," the protest said.

Blue Origin, which had partnered with three big names in the aerospace industry -- Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman and Draper -- to respond to NASA's call for tenders, asked the GAO to press NASA to rescind its decision and "resolicit offers against a revised statement of available funds, and conduct discussions with all eligible offerors under the revised requirements."

A spokeswoman for NASA told AFP the space agency had been "notified" that Blue Origin had filed a protest but said they "cannot provide further comment due to pending litigation.

Elon Musk Moon Jeff Bezos SpaceX NASA's US astronauts Shane Kimbrough

Blue Origin protests NASA choice of SpaceX to land astronauts on Moon

Special NCOC meeting today to discuss poor COVID-19 SOPs compliance outside examination centers: Shafqat Mahmod

Ex CIA chief Brennan on getting Bin Laden: high doubts, high risk

European Parliament to wave through Brexit trade deal

Germany eyes stronger 2021 growth as vaccines offer hope

Foreign aid arrives in Covid-stricken India

Australia bans passenger flights from India until May 15: PM

PM puts a spotlight on southern Punjab

Sindh bans inter-city transport, closes education institutions

SECP decides to strictly monitor DSTs

Cabinet to meet today

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters