ANL 33.92 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.82%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.39%)
ASL 22.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
AVN 89.95 Increased By ▲ 2.84 (3.26%)
BOP 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.01%)
BYCO 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
DGKC 116.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.78%)
EPCL 52.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.86%)
FCCL 23.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.39%)
FFBL 26.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.19%)
FFL 16.03 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.91%)
HASCOL 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
HUBC 79.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.89%)
HUMNL 6.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 19.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.13%)
KAPCO 39.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.77%)
KEL 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.18%)
LOTCHEM 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.54%)
MLCF 43.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.39%)
PAEL 32.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.22%)
PIBTL 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
POWER 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
PPL 86.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-2.88%)
PRL 23.84 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
PTC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.77%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.14%)
SNGP 39.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.51%)
TRG 180.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.39%)
UNITY 32.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.39%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.31%)
BR100 4,906 Decreased By ▼ -3.37 (-0.07%)
BR30 25,525 Decreased By ▼ -102.58 (-0.4%)
KSE100 45,572 Decreased By ▼ -110.79 (-0.24%)
KSE30 18,746 Decreased By ▼ -51.79 (-0.28%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,329
14224hr
Pakistan Cases
804,939
448724hr
Sindh
279,272
Punjab
293,468
Balochistan
21,803
Islamabad
73,804
KPK
114,661
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

First shipment of UK Covid medical aid arrives in India

  • Foreign ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi tweeted photos of the equipment being unloaded from a German Lufthansa aircraft in New Delhi, calling it "international cooperation at work".
AFP 27 Apr 2021

NEW DELHI: The first shipment of Covid medical supplies from Britain to India, including 100 ventilators and 95 oxygen concentrators, arrived early Tuesday, the foreign ministry said.

Foreign ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi tweeted photos of the equipment being unloaded from a German Lufthansa aircraft in New Delhi, calling it "international cooperation at work".

Britain, one of several countries to announce sending help as India's health care system buckles under a huge surge in coronavirus cases, is despatching more than 600 pieces of vital medical equipment.

In total, nine airline container loads of supplies, including 495 oxygen concentrators, 120 non-invasive ventilators and 20 manual ventilators, will be sent this week, according to the British High Commission in New Delhi.

Coronavirus German New Delhi British High Commission Covid medical supplies Lufthansa aircraft

First shipment of UK Covid medical aid arrives in India

Special NCOC meeting today to discuss poor COVID-19 SOPs compliance outside examination centers: Shafqat Mahmod

Ex CIA chief Brennan on getting Bin Laden: high doubts, high risk

European Parliament to wave through Brexit trade deal

Germany eyes stronger 2021 growth as vaccines offer hope

Foreign aid arrives in Covid-stricken India

Australia bans passenger flights from India until May 15: PM

PM puts a spotlight on southern Punjab

Sindh bans inter-city transport, closes education institutions

SECP decides to strictly monitor DSTs

Cabinet to meet today

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters