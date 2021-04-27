ANL 32.99 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.51%)
ASC 14.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.46%)
ASL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
AVN 87.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.18%)
BOP 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
DGKC 117.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.21%)
EPCL 53.75 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.38%)
FCCL 23.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.31%)
FFL 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
HASCOL 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
HUBC 78.90 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (4.5%)
HUMNL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
JSCL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
KAPCO 38.85 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.97%)
KEL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
LOTCHEM 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-4.8%)
MLCF 44.06 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.49%)
PAEL 32.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.04%)
PIBTL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.25%)
PPL 88.55 Increased By ▲ 6.25 (7.59%)
PRL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.45%)
PTC 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.26%)
SNGP 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.58%)
TRG 181.10 Increased By ▲ 5.10 (2.9%)
UNITY 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.11%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.29%)
BR100 4,909 Increased By ▲ 114 (2.38%)
BR30 25,627 Increased By ▲ 667.33 (2.67%)
KSE100 45,683 Increased By ▲ 976.01 (2.18%)
KSE30 18,797 Increased By ▲ 520.83 (2.85%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,187
7024hr
Pakistan Cases
800,452
482524hr
Sindh
278,545
Punjab
290,788
Balochistan
21,743
Islamabad
73,450
KPK
114,077
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palladium scales record peak, gold steadies in NY

Reuters 27 Apr 2021

NEW YORK: Deficit-stricken palladium scaled a record peak on Monday, while gold held steady as investors awaited policy cues from the Federal Reserve’s meeting this week.

Palladium was up 1.7% to $2,903.77 per ounce by 1:43 p.m. EDT (1743 GMT) after hitting an all-time high of $2,941.

The metal, used in emissions-reducing catalysts in automobiles, has risen about 19% so far this year.

Palladium could remain heavily undersupplied in 2021 even with Russia’s Nornickel having scaled back production losses, said Standard Chartered analyst Suki Cooper. She forecast average prices of $2,800 per ounce in the second quarter, saying it was likely to be the “tightest period.”

“While the speed of vaccine rollout is a key differentiator of near-term growth prospects, the recovery of auto sales across key regions such as the US and China bodes well for palladium demand, but is set to keep the market balance tight,” Cooper added.

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,779.20 per ounce and US gold futures settled 0.1% higher at $1,780.10.

“The (gold) market just wants to get past FOMC to see what they have to say about inflation,” said Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures.

Traders would also focus on the Fed’s long-term outlook on interest rates and “their plan of action on short-term rates,” Haberkorn added.

The Fed meeting will begin on Tuesday, with investors’ attention focused particularly on what Fed Chair Jerome Powell will say in his post-meeting news conference on Wednesday.

The dollar and US Treasury yields were steady. Bullion has dropped more than 6% so far this year, mostly pressured by rising yields.

“A break above the $1,800 level, however, may probably require the 10Y yield to trade below 1.55%,” analysts at OCBC said in a note.

Silver gained 0.7% to $26.17 per ounce, while platinum advanced 0.8% to $1,239.27.

Gold Federal Reserve palladium Spot gold gold price investors

Palladium scales record peak, gold steadies in NY

Sindh bans inter-city transport, closes education institutions

SECP decides to strictly monitor DSTs

Cabinet to meet today

PM for mobilising adequate financing for development

Civil armed forces: Cabinet decides to revisit structure, strength

Covid-19 vaccine: Registration begins for citizens above 40 years

Army will do ‘everything in power’ to protect people: DG ISPR

Justice Isa’s wife: SC recalls its FBR probe order

Ministry making efforts to award projects to IDAP

ArcelorMittal, Vattenfall form hydrogen consortium with Shell, Airbus, others

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.