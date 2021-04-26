ANL 32.99 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.51%)
ASC 14.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.46%)
ASL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
AVN 87.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.18%)
BOP 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
DGKC 117.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.21%)
EPCL 53.75 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.38%)
FCCL 23.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.31%)
FFL 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
HASCOL 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
HUBC 78.90 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (4.5%)
HUMNL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
JSCL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
KAPCO 38.85 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.97%)
KEL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
LOTCHEM 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-4.8%)
MLCF 44.06 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.49%)
PAEL 32.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.04%)
PIBTL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.25%)
PPL 88.55 Increased By ▲ 6.25 (7.59%)
PRL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.45%)
PTC 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.26%)
SNGP 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.58%)
TRG 181.10 Increased By ▲ 5.10 (2.9%)
UNITY 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.11%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.29%)
BR100 4,909 Increased By ▲ 114 (2.38%)
BR30 25,627 Increased By ▲ 667.33 (2.67%)
KSE100 45,683 Increased By ▲ 976.01 (2.18%)
KSE30 18,797 Increased By ▲ 520.83 (2.85%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,187
7024hr
Pakistan Cases
800,452
482524hr
Sindh
278,545
Punjab
290,788
Balochistan
21,743
Islamabad
73,450
KPK
114,077
Corn up 20-25 cents, wheat up 15-20 cents, soy up 9-13 cents

  • Wheat futures supported by expectations of increased wheat feeding by livestock and poultry producers due to high price of corn.
  • New contract highs made across the board in soft red winter wheat, hard red winter wheat and MGEX spring wheat futures.
Reuters 26 Apr 2021

CHICAGO: Following are US trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Monday.

WHEAT - Up 15 to 20 cents per bushel

Wheat futures supported by expectations of increased wheat feeding by livestock and poultry producers due to high price of corn.

CBOT July soft red winter wheat peaked at $7.31-1/2 a bushel during the overnight trading session, the highest for the most-active contract since May 2014.

New contract highs made across the board in soft red winter wheat, hard red winter wheat and MGEX spring wheat futures.

CBOT July soft red winter wheat was last 18 cents higher at $7.30-1/4 per bushel. K.C. July hard red winter wheat was last up 20-1/2 cents at $7.01 per bushel. MGEX July spring wheat was 17-3/4 cents higher at $7.43-3/4 per bushel.

CORN - Up 20 to 25 cents per bushel

Corn rallying on concerns about dry weather limiting crop production in Brazil and planting delays in the US Midwest.

Most-active corn futures contract hit its highest since June 2013 during overnight trading session. Corn set new contract highs across the board.

CBOT July corn last traded up 20 cents at $6.52-1/2 per bushel.

SOYBEANS - Up 9 to 13 cents per bushel

Soybean futures following corn market higher. Concerns about export tax in Argentina limiting shipments from that key global supplier adds support.

Private exporters reported the sale of 120,000 tonnes of soybeans to unknown destinations during the 2021/22 marketing year, the US Agriculture Department said.

On a continuous basis, the most-active soyoil futures contract hit its highest since July 2008 overnight. Soybean futures peaked at their highest since June 2013.

Technical support for benchmark July soybean futures noted at high end of 20-day Bollinger range.

Contract highs were made across the board in soybean futures.

CBOT July soybeans were last up 9-3/4 cents at $15.25-3/4 per bushel.

