Pakistan condemns violence by Israeli Occupation forces against Palestinians during Ramazan

Expressing its serious concern, Pakistan has condemned the violent acts carried out by the Israeli Occupation forces in the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

In a statement, the Foreign Office (FO) said that Pakistan views the alarming developments in the Occupied Palestinian Territories with serious concern which has seen an upsurge since the onset of the holy month of Ramadan.

"These include harassment of people coming for prayers, arrests of innocent Palestinians and other arbitrary restrictions in violation of fundamental human rights," FO said.

Expressing Pakistan's support to the Palestinian people’s inalienable right to self-determination, FO urged the international community for prompt action to protect Palestinians.

"For just and lasting peace, it is imperative to have a two-state solution in accordance with the relevant United Nations and OIC resolutions, with the pre-1967 borders, and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as the capital of a viable, independent and contiguous Palestinian State," FO statement added.

On April 13, the first of Ramazan, the Palestinian clashes with Israeli police began when the Palestinians were stopped by police from holding their usual Ramazan evening gatherings outside Damascus Gate.

On April 22, Israeli police made over 50 arrests and Palestinian medics said 100 were injured during clashes.