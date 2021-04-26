India reports more than 352,991 new COVID cases in 24 hours, setting a fresh global record

For the fifth straight day, India has set a new global record for a rise in daily coronavirus cases, in addition to cumulative deaths jumping to an all-time high figure over the past 24 hours.

The United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany among others, have offered to support India's under-funded healthcare system struggles under the weight of an unprecedented number of cases, and the escalating demand for medical oxygen.

With 352,991 additional cases in the past 24 hours, India's total infections have surpassed 17 million, behind only the United States.

Furthermore, COVID-19 related deaths also jumped to an all-time high figure of 2,812 fatalities over the last 24 hours, reaching a total of 195,123 - which could be significantly under-reported, as suspected cases are not included in these tallies.

Bangladesh has also announced that it is closing its land border with India in response to the record-breaking infection rates in the neighboring country, which will remain effective for 14 days and excludes the transportation of goods.

The international community is quickly coming together to support the embattled country. Pakistan has offered medical and other support to India. Other countries that have offered support include China, UK, the EU, and others.

The US has also vowed to help one of the closest allies globally to curtail the ongoing wave. “Our hearts go out to the Indian people in the midst of the horrific Covid-19 outbreak,” US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said on Twitter.

“We are working closely with our partners in the Indian government, and we will rapidly deploy additional support to the people of India and India’s healthcare heroes.”