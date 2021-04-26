ANL 32.99 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.51%)
ASC 14.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.46%)
ASL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
AVN 87.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.18%)
BOP 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
DGKC 117.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.21%)
EPCL 53.75 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.38%)
FCCL 23.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.31%)
FFL 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
HASCOL 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
HUBC 78.90 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (4.5%)
HUMNL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
JSCL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
KAPCO 38.85 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.97%)
KEL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
LOTCHEM 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-4.8%)
MLCF 44.06 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.49%)
PAEL 32.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.04%)
PIBTL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.25%)
PPL 88.55 Increased By ▲ 6.25 (7.59%)
PRL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.45%)
PTC 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.26%)
SNGP 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.58%)
TRG 181.10 Increased By ▲ 5.10 (2.9%)
UNITY 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.11%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.29%)
BR100 4,909 Increased By ▲ 114 (2.38%)
BR30 25,627 Increased By ▲ 667.33 (2.67%)
KSE100 45,683 Increased By ▲ 976.01 (2.18%)
KSE30 18,797 Increased By ▲ 520.83 (2.85%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,187
7024hr
Pakistan Cases
800,452
482524hr
Sindh
278,545
Punjab
290,788
Balochistan
21,743
Islamabad
73,450
KPK
114,077
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Exchanges of gunfire at Somali protests

  • Later Sunday, sporadic gunfire was heard in the capital although the source was unclear.
AFP 26 Apr 2021

MOGADISHU: Troops and armed men exchanged gunfire on Sunday in the Somalian capital Mogadishu on the margins of a demonstration by opponents of the president, police said.

The situation remained confused later Sunday with sporadic gunfire heard and troops blocking all major roads.

Several dozen opposition supporters earlier marched in protest against President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, better known as Farmajo, whose legal authority has been in doubt since February when his four-year term expired before fresh presidential elections were held.

"Some clan militiamen organised by opposition politicians tried to disturb peace in Mogadishu, they have advanced onto police checkpoints... but the security forces took immediate action against them," police commander Mohamed Abdirahman said.

"The security forces are now in full control of the situation," he added.

A second exchange occurred later nearby. It was not yet known if there were any casualties.

There was also a confrontation in the area where former president Hassan Sheik Mohamud, another opposition leader, lives.

"It is unfortunate that forces loyal to the president whose mandate expired attacked my house, I have previously warned about politicalising the security and I repeat it. Farmajo will take responsibility for the consequence of these acts," he said on Twitter.

Witnesses denied that his home was attacked, as did the Ministry of Internal Security which in a statement said: "Earlier today, our forces foiled several attempted attacks against the public and shut down the organised militia who entered the capital with an aim of instilling fear and panic among the public."

Later Sunday, sporadic gunfire was heard in the capital although the source was unclear.

Mogadishu Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed Farmajo Somali protests Mohamed Abdirahman

Exchanges of gunfire at Somali protests

India reports more than 352,991 new COVID cases in 24 hours, setting a fresh global record

Agriculture sector is being linked to CPEC to facilitate farming community: PM

All educational institutions in Sindh closed as province reports 952 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

COVID vaccine registration for people over 40 years opens tomorrow

Pakistan's coronavirus cases cross 800,000 mark

Pakistan's inclusion on travel Red List not meant for punishment, says UK envoy

Shafqat Mahmood wishes students luck as CIE exams begin amid third COVID-19 wave

'Sham' Libya trials sentence 22 to death: Amnesty

EU chief says vaccinated US tourists to be able to visit

US, Britain rush supplies to virus-stricken India

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters