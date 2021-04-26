ANL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
Thousands gather in Australia and NZ to honour ANZAC forces

AFP 26 Apr 2021

SYDNEY: Thousands of Australians and New Zealanders attended Anzac Day dawn services Sunday to honour their armed forces, a year after marking the solemn occasion from the isolation of their driveways.

Both countries largely returned to in-person services after the cancellation of marches and ceremonies in 2020 due to coronavirus restrictions led many to observe the annual memorial day at home.

Anzac Day marks the 1915 landing of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps at Gallipoli, in what is now Turkey, during World War I to face the German-backed Ottoman forces.

While most nations commemorate military victories, New Zealand and Australia focus on the ill-fated, eight-month campaign that cost the young nations more than 11,000 lives.

At a gathering at the War Memorial Museum in Auckland early Sunday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern highlighted the sacrifices of women in war.

“They were courageous and passionate during the most appalling conditions,” she said.

The commemorations now extend to every conflict the countries have joined in the ensuing decades, including wars in Korea, Vietnam and Afghanistan.

