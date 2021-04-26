ANL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
Indian Covid variant detected in Greece

AFP 26 Apr 2021

ATHENS: Greece has become the latest European nation to detect a case of the Covid-19 variant that has helped drive an explosion in infections in India, authorities said Sunday.

The country’s public health agency said in a statement that the virus strain was detected in a foreign woman aged 33 who lives in the Athens area and had travelled to Dubai on April 4.

The woman had a negative PCR virus test result when she left Dubai, the agency said, adding that the variant was detected during a large collection of samples by health services.

