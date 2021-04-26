Chevron and Toyota announced alliance to commercialize hydrogen

WASHINGTON, (District of Columbia): This combination of file pictures created on April 21, 2021 shows sign at a Chevron filling station in Los Angeles on April 9, 2009 and a Toyota logo at the company’s closed showroom in Tokyo on May 12, 2020. Chevron and Toyota announced April 21, 2021 a first step towards a strategic alliance to commercialize hydrogen, which is seen as an environmentally-friendly transportation fuel option. The alliance, which is centered on the United States, is expected to focus on three areas: collaborating on public policy to promote hydrogen infrastructure, assessing the market for fuel cell electric vehicles and the hydrogen supply that will be needed, and exploring opportunities to jointly research and develop hydrogen powered transportation and storage. The auto giant will release its full-year earnings results on May 12.