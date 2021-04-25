Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Sunday

PARIS: The novel coronavirus has killed at least 3,100,659 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Sunday.

At least 146,337,640 cases of coronavirus have been registered. The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

These figures are based on daily tolls provided by health authorities in each country and exclude later re-evaluations by statistical organisations, as has happened in Russia, Spain and Britain.

On Saturday, 13,540 new deaths and 823,179 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were Brazil with 3,076 new deaths, followed by India with 2,767 and United States with 801.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 571,921 deaths from 32,045,235 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 389,492 deaths from 14,308,215 cases, Mexico with 214,853 deaths from 2,326,738 cases, India with 192,311 deaths from 16,960,172 cases, and the United Kingdom with 127,417 deaths from 4,403,170 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Hungary with 273 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Czech Republic with 270, Bosnia-Herzegovina 250, Montenegro 233 and Bulgaria 228.

Europe overall has 1,048,699 deaths from 49,375,162 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 893,425 deaths from 28,053,624 infections, and the United States and Canada 595,837 deaths from 33,215,081 cases.

Asia has reported 315,531 deaths from 23,598,028 cases, the Middle East 126,290 deaths from 7,554,019 cases, Africa 119,837 deaths from 4,499,110 cases, and Oceania 1,040 deaths from 42,625 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, the number of tests conducted has greatly increased while testing and reporting techniques have improved, leading to a rise in reported cases. However the number of diagnosed cases is only a part of the real total number of infections as a significant number of less serious or asymptomatic cases always remain undetected.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.