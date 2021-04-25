ANL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
ASC 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
ASL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
AVN 86.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.06%)
BOP 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DGKC 116.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
EPCL 52.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.87%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.82%)
FFBL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.27%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
HASCOL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
HUBC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
JSCL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.76%)
KAPCO 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.55%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
MLCF 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.74%)
PAEL 32.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.62%)
PPL 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.2%)
PRL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
PTC 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.21%)
SNGP 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
TRG 176.00 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (2.92%)
UNITY 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.6%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.97%)
BR100 4,795 Decreased By ▼ -29.74 (-0.62%)
BR30 24,960 Decreased By ▼ -99.54 (-0.4%)
KSE100 44,707 Decreased By ▼ -222.85 (-0.5%)
KSE30 18,276 Decreased By ▼ -98.7 (-0.54%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,999
15724hr
Pakistan Cases
790,016
590824hr
Sindh
276,670
Punjab
285,542
Balochistan
21,477
Islamabad
72,613
KPK
112,140
Sindh, B’tan: Passco may not meet wheat procurement targets

Zahid Baig 25 Apr 2021

LAHORE: The Pakistan Agricultural Services and Supplies Corporation (PASSCO) may not be able to meet its procurement targets in Sindh & Balochistan during the ongoing wheat procurement drive, owing to difference in the support price announced by the federal government and the provincial governments.

“We have set up 233 procurement centers in Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan to meet the target of procuring 1.2 million tons of wheat during the season 2021. Nevertheless, it seemed that differential between the wheat support price announced by Sindh and the Federal government may hit our procurement in Sindh,” said PASSCO GM (Field) Major Muzahir Iqbal (r) while talking to Business Recorder here on Saturday.

He said that perhaps we might not buy anything from Sindh and Balochistan because of this differential. Collectively, the Corporation was eyeing to buy 150,000 metric tons of wheat from both these provinces, he added.

While in Punjab, the corporation has so far procured 100,000 metric tons of wheat since the official launch of procurement drive from April 15, 2021.

He said that procurement is going fine in Punjab. Prices are a bit higher in the market here too but these are very early days and as soon as supplies increase, it may drop.

He was hopeful that they would meet their target of buying from Punjab. Regarding gunny bags distribution, he said that they had so far distributed gunny bags equal to packaging of 225,000 metric tons of grain.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

