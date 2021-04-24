World
Russia reports 8,828 new COVID-19 cases, 399 deaths
24 Apr 2021
MOSCOW: Russia reported 8,828 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, including 2,541 in Moscow, which took the national tally to 4,753,789 since the start of the pandemic.
The coronavirus crisis centre said 399 more deaths of coronavirus patients had been confirmed in the past 24 hours, taking the national death toll to 107,900.
The federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and reported a toll of more than 225,000 from April 2020 to February.
