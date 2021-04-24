World
Myanmar agreed to end violence against civilians
KUALA LUMPUR: Myanmar has accepted a proposal to stop violence against civilians, Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Saturday after an ASEAN meeting on the crisis in Myanmar, according to state news agency Bernama.
He also said the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) meeting was a success, Bernama reported.
"We have succeeded. It's beyond our expectation in getting the outcome from today's meeting," Muhyiddin said, according to Bernama.
