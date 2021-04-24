ANL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
Expert urges entrepreneurs to come up with solution to Pakistan’s problems

  • Sharing his views about the entrepreneurial journey and ecosystem he emphasized, “For a start-up to be successful, it has to interact with different players in the ecosystem, including mentors, faculty and other start-ups to ignite their passion, and that’s the objective here.”
Ali Ahmed 24 Apr 2021

Technology expert has called for aspiring entrepreneurs to come up with out of the box solution to solve the problems of Pakistan.

These were the views expressed by CEO Ignite, Asim Shahryar Husain, during his visit at the National Incubation Center at LUMS, Lahore (NICL), where he praised the efforts of the team and the superior facilities saying,

Husain, who was recently appointed to his role at the national technology fund and on his maiden visit to NICL, toured the facility and was given a comprehensive update on the progress at the Center.

Sharing his views about the entrepreneurial journey and ecosystem he emphasized, “For a start-up to be successful, it has to interact with different players in the ecosystem, including mentors, faculty and other start-ups to ignite their passion, and that’s the objective here.”

Speaking at the occasion, Saleem Ahmad, Chairman of the Board at NICL shared his vision for creating an innovation district where industry, academia and talent intersect to solve Pakistan’s major problems. “Creating tech-enabled solutions in high impact areas for Pakistan is the only way to catapult economic growth,” said Ahmad, emphasizing that NICL is “on a mission to radically uplift skills-level, exposure and connectivity for our program participants so we can showcase a model for realizing Pakistan’s immense youth potential. By inspiring, enabling, engaging and facilitating recruits from all over Pakistan, we are hopeful to ignite a movement to create, innovate and solve for ourselves by ourselves.”

NICL is focused on the development of five key industry verticals: agriculture, education, environment, finance and healthcare. Its aim is to facilitate tech-enabled solutions that use the power of blockchain, artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud, virtual reality and augmented reality, as well as specialist hardware to create commercially successful businesses that help overcome critical challenges in Pakistan.

Concluding his visit, Husain encouraged aspiring entrepreneurs to “be original, be creative…let’s come up with solutions to local problems first.”

Pakistan Startups Asim Shahryar Husain Ignite NICL

