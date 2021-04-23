ANL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
ASC 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
ASL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
AVN 86.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.06%)
BOP 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DGKC 116.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
EPCL 52.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.87%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.82%)
FFBL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.27%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
HASCOL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
HUBC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
JSCL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.76%)
KAPCO 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.55%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
MLCF 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.74%)
PAEL 32.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.62%)
PPL 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.2%)
PRL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
PTC 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.21%)
SNGP 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
TRG 176.00 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (2.92%)
UNITY 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.6%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.97%)
BR100 4,795 Decreased By ▼ -29.74 (-0.62%)
BR30 24,960 Decreased By ▼ -99.54 (-0.4%)
KSE100 44,707 Decreased By ▼ -222.85 (-0.5%)
KSE30 18,276 Decreased By ▼ -98.7 (-0.54%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,842
14424hr
Pakistan Cases
784,108
587024hr
Sindh
275,815
Punjab
282,469
Balochistan
21,365
Islamabad
72,150
KPK
110,875
Corn, soy ease ahead of weekend, after surge to multi-year highs

  • CBOT wheat drew underlying support from a weakening dollar , which tends to make U.S. grains more competitive on the export market.
Reuters Updated 23 Apr 2021

CHICAGO: U.S. corn and soybean futures eased on Friday as traders booked profits ahead of the weekend, and after both markets rocketed to multi-year highs on tightening domestic and global supplies, traders said.

Also, a U.S. cold spell this week and dryness in Brazil raised doubts about corn harvest prospects in the world's two biggest exporters of the feed grain at a time of growing Chinese import demand.

Markets were choppy at week's end, turning higher at times on fund flows and short-covering in the run-up to the delivery period for Chicago Board of Trade May futures, which begins next week.

"Nothing has fundamentally changed. It's still a supply-demand story driving this market," said Terry Reilly, senior analyst with Futures International in Chicago.

As of 12:54 p.m. CDT (1754 GMT), Chicago Board of Trade July corn was down 1-1/4 cents at $6.30-1/3 per bushel, retreating after reaching $6.36-1/2, a contract top and the highest on a continuous chart of the most-active corn contract since June 2013.

CBOT July soybeans were down 1 cent at $15.13-1/4 a bushel while July wheat was up 1/4 cent at $7.10-3/4 a bushel. Front-month CBOT soybean oil touched 63.50 cents per lb, its highest in almost 13 years, before paring gains.

Cash markets remain firm as supplies of the U.S. 2020 corn and soy harvests dwindle.

As a result, traders expect no deliveries against Chicago Board of Trade May corn and soybean futures when the next delivery period begins on April 30, a factor that lifted nearby May futures against back months.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed sales of 336,000 tonnes of U.S. corn to unknown destinations and another 136,680 tonnes to Guatemala, as well as 132,000 tonnes of soybeans to China.

But all the sales covered "new crop" supplies for delivery in the 2021/22 marketing year beginning Sept. 1, a factor that limited the market impact.

CBOT wheat drew underlying support from a weakening dollar , which tends to make U.S. grains more competitive on the export market.

Tightening global corn supplies are expected to spark more use of wheat in feed. Chinese buyers are thought to have booked at least half a million tonnes of new-crop French wheat, which may be partly used in feed, traders said.

Wheat Corn CBOT soybean export market

Corn, soy ease ahead of weekend, after surge to multi-year highs

