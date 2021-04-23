ANL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
World

Oxford-developed Malaria vaccine hailed as potential medical breakthrough

  • A malaria vaccine, developed by the University of Oxford, has proved to be 77% effective in early trials; being seen as a potential major breakthrough in the fight against the disease.
  • On the basis of these results, larger trials will now be carried out in nearly 5000 children between the ages of five months and three years, across four African states.
BR Web Desk 23 Apr 2021

A malaria vaccine, developed by the University of Oxford, has proved to be 77% effective in early trials; being seen as a potential major breakthrough in the fight against the disease.

Malaria kills over 400,000 people every year, the majority of which are children in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Despite the fact that numerous vaccines have been trialled in the past, none has met the stipulated targets - making this recent development very significant.

The researchers from Oxford mentioned that the vaccine could have a major public health impact.

The vaccine, when trialled in a sample size of 450 children in Burkina Faso, was found to be safe, and showed "high-level efficacy" within over 12 months of follow-up.

On the basis of these results, larger trials will now be carried out in nearly 5000 children between the ages of five months and three years, across four African states.

