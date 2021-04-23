ANL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
Pakistan to shift to 60% clean energy by 2030, according to PM's Climate aide

  • On Thursday, Pakistan assured the international community that it would shift to 60% clean energy and 30% electric vehicle use by 2030.
  • Addressing the Leaders Summit in Washington, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam urged developed nations to fulfil their commitment to help others make this transition from carbon-based to clean energy.
BR Web Desk Updated 23 Apr 2021

On Thursday, Pakistan assured the international community that it would shift to 60% clean energy and 30% electric vehicle use by 2030.

Addressing the Leaders Summit in Washington, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam urged developed nations to fulfil their commitment to help others make this transition from carbon-based to clean energy.

Aslam mentioned that "We have committed ourselves to 60pc clean energy and 30pc electric vehicle transition by 2030. So, Pakistan is clearly doing more than its share for the climate change issue".

The minister added that “Now, the world needs to do more on climate finance. It needs to deliver climate finance for countries in energy transition, for countries who need to adapt, like Pakistan", articulating that “It needs to honour the commitment of $100 billion a year” to the cause.

This two-day virtual summit, which started on Earth Day, was attended by leaders from 40 countries with pledges being made from the world's biggest carbon emitting nations including the United States, China, India and Russia.

President Biden, who is hosting this summit, made the largest pledge - promising to reduce his country's carbon emissions by 50-52% from 2005 levels.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga raised the country's target for cutting emissions to 46% by 2030, up from 26%.

Chinese President Xi Jinping stated that China expects its carbon emissions to peak before 2030, and for the country to achieve net zero emissions by 2060.

Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed giving preferential treatment for foreign investment in clean energy projects, blaming the United States for the ongoing climate crisis, adding that “It is no secret that the conditions that facilitated global warming and associated problems go way back".

Aslam pointed out that Pakistan contributes less than 1% to global emissions, yet it remains one of the top ten countries most vulnerable to climate change, adding that "Pakistan is really at the forefront of this climate disaster".

