ANL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
ASC 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
ASL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
AVN 86.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.06%)
BOP 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DGKC 116.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
EPCL 52.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.87%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.82%)
FFBL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.27%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
HASCOL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
HUBC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
JSCL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.76%)
KAPCO 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.55%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
MLCF 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.74%)
PAEL 32.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.62%)
PPL 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.2%)
PRL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
PTC 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.21%)
SNGP 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
TRG 176.00 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (2.92%)
UNITY 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.6%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.97%)
BR100 4,795 Decreased By ▼ -29.74 (-0.62%)
BR30 24,960 Decreased By ▼ -99.54 (-0.4%)
KSE100 44,682 Decreased By ▼ -247.91 (-0.55%)
KSE30 18,272 Decreased By ▼ -103.09 (-0.56%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,842
14424hr
Pakistan Cases
784,108
587024hr
Sindh
275,815
Punjab
282,469
Balochistan
21,365
Islamabad
72,150
KPK
110,875
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Polish judge critical of government spared detention

  • The disciplinary chamber behind Thursday's decision is itself one of the controversial reforms introduced by the PiS.
AFP 23 Apr 2021

WARSAW: A Polish judge has been spared detention after a controversial disciplinary body rejected Thursday a request to bring him before prosecutors to face charges that he exceeded his mandate.

The EU member's judicial system has become a battleground between independent judges and the ruling rightwing party that is seeking to impose reforms in the courts -- which critics say are aimed at muzzling dissent.

Prosecutors claim Warsaw district court judge Igor Tuleya overstepped his authority when he allowed media into his court during a hearing on whether the governing Law and Justice (PiS) party had violated rules during a 2016 parliamentary vote.

The disciplinary chamber, within the Supreme Court, said after a marathon two full days of deliberation that it had "considered matters related to human freedom".

Tuleya told supporters: "It's a small battle that we won, but the war to protect the rule of law continues."

The 50-year-old, who was suspended and stripped of his immunity last year, added: "We'll fight till the end."

Prosecutors can still appeal the decision.

They had sought to have Tuleya detained and brought to them by force after he failed to appear on three occasions to face charges.

But Tuleya's supporters believe the prosecutor's office targeted him in reprisal for his vocal criticism of judicial changes introduced by the PiS since it took over in 2015.

The disciplinary chamber behind Thursday's decision is itself one of the controversial reforms introduced by the PiS.

The party argues the changes are necessary to tackle corruption in a judiciary still haunted by communism, but opponents at home and abroad say they pose a threat to the rule of law.

Last month, the European Commission said it was taking Poland to the European Court of Justice for undermining judicial independence.

EU Poland courts Polish judge Tuleya

Polish judge critical of government spared detention

Pakistan's Edhi Foundation offers its services in helping tackle the COVID-19 crisis in India

NCC mulls a possible lockdown today as national positivity ratio jumps to 10.90%

Over 100 wounded in clashes with police in Jerusalem: medics

The global economic response to climate change: what's the plan?

US to send reinforcements to protect withdrawal from Afghanistan

After Iran, Qureshi leaves for Turkey to discuss Afghan peace process

WHO jab experts want more AZ clot data from outside Europe

Fresh warning from Covid solutions group, one year on

3 rockets hit Baghdad airport base housing US troops: security sources

Biden doubles US emissions cut target as summit lifts climate hopes

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters