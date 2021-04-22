World
China Strongly Condemns 'Terrorist Attack' In Balochistan
- On Thursday, China stated that it "strongly condemns" the bombing of a luxury hotel hosting the Chinese ambassador in Southwestern Pakistan, which killed at least four people.
- Pakistan's military is fighting an insurgency in the province, and it is host to China's significant strategic infrastructure interests, through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.
Updated 22 Apr 2021
China's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin stated that the Chinese delegation was not present at the location, when the explosion occurred in the car park of the hotel in the Balochistan province.
