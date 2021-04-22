ANL 33.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.49%)
ASC 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.06%)
ASL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.45%)
AVN 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.19%)
BOP 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.64%)
BYCO 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
DGKC 118.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-2.06%)
EPCL 54.01 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.95%)
FCCL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
FFBL 27.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 15.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.89%)
HASCOL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
HUBC 77.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.05%)
JSCL 21.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.47%)
KAPCO 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-2.74%)
KEL 3.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.51%)
MLCF 43.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.24%)
PAEL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.93%)
PIBTL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
POWER 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.56%)
PPL 83.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.12%)
PRL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.29%)
PTC 9.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.17%)
SNGP 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.73%)
TRG 173.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.46%)
UNITY 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.3%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,858 Decreased By ▼ -6.79 (-0.14%)
BR30 25,356 Decreased By ▼ -195.57 (-0.77%)
KSE100 45,216 Decreased By ▼ -90.97 (-0.2%)
KSE30 18,505 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (0.01%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,698
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
778,238
585724hr
Sindh
275,081
Punjab
279,437
Balochistan
21,242
Islamabad
71,533
KPK
109,704
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

London trails Europe on green bonds: lawmakers

  • "For example, France's first green sovereign bond was issued in January 2017 and Germany's was in September 2020."
AFP 22 Apr 2021

LONDON: Britain, which hosts the UN climate summit later this year, lags behind key European nations in its issuance of so-called green bonds, lawmakers said Thursday.

Finance Minister Rishi Sunak had revealed his government's first sovereign green bond late last year to help fund environmental projects, as part of plans to get British carbon emissions down to net zero by 2050.

However, the initiative mirrors a policy that already exists in France and Germany, according to parliament's cross-party Treasury Committee.

"With the first issuance expected this summer, the UK is lagging behind other countries," it said in a report entitled 'Net zero and the Future of Green Finance'.

"For example, France's first green sovereign bond was issued in January 2017 and Germany's was in September 2020."

Worries persisted over the debt because it will have a higher overall cost than normal state bonds, the report added.

"Whilst concerns about the potential for green sovereign bonds to be a more expensive form of debt seem to have dissipated to a degree, the government should nonetheless set out its tolerance for them to be more expensive than other forms of debt," it said.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to host COP26, the UN's annual climate gathering, in Glasgow in November.

Rishi Sunak Britain European nations COP26 Treasury Committee UN climate summit UN's annual climate green sovereign bond

London trails Europe on green bonds: lawmakers

NATO leaders to meet for Brussels summit June 14

Sindh reports highest number of COVID-19 cases since January after 885 test positive

India posts global record of 315,000 daily Covid cases

US VP Harris to discuss migration surge with Guatemalan president

Biden to recognize massacre of Armenians as genocide: reports

Biden to end Trump-era California emissions battle: report

US gives Iran 'examples' of sanctions it's ready to lift

Minneapolis police face probe after Chauvin trial

Tarin takes inputs ahead of Budget

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters