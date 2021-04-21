ANL 33.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.55%)
ASC 15.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.76%)
ASL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.55%)
AVN 91.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.09%)
BOP 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.8%)
BYCO 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.25%)
DGKC 120.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.03%)
EPCL 53.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.14%)
FCCL 23.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.69%)
FFBL 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.25%)
FFL 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.23%)
HASCOL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
HUBC 77.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.63%)
JSCL 20.96 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.75%)
KAPCO 39.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.28%)
KEL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.05%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.94%)
MLCF 44.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.51%)
PAEL 34.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-4.71%)
PIBTL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
POWER 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.28%)
PPL 84.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.47%)
PRL 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.48%)
PTC 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.17%)
TRG 170.80 Increased By ▲ 5.79 (3.51%)
UNITY 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
WTL 1.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-6.94%)
BR100 4,857 Decreased By ▼ -14.61 (-0.3%)
BR30 25,492 Decreased By ▼ -93.36 (-0.36%)
KSE100 45,273 Decreased By ▼ -127.02 (-0.28%)
KSE30 18,504 Decreased By ▼ -28.97 (-0.16%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,600
14824hr
Pakistan Cases
772,381
549924hr
Sindh
274,196
Punjab
276,535
Balochistan
21,127
Islamabad
70,984
KPK
108,462
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Apple adds podcast subscriptions as competition mounts

  • Industry tracker eMarketer last month said that Spotify has been growing quickly and that its podcasting service is on track to have more listeners in the United States than Apple Podcasts this year.
AFP 21 Apr 2021

SAN FRANCISCO: Apple is adding a subscription option to its pioneering podcasting service, evidently moving to fend off fast-growing rival Spotify.

Beginning in May, podcast fans around the world will be able to sign up for subscriptions for perks such as ad-free listening or exclusive content from creators, the tech giant said during a streamed media event Tuesday.

"Now, you can help your favorite podcasters build their business and fuel their creativity," Apple chief Tim Cook said during a presentation from the company's headquarters in Silicon Valley.

The subscription feature comes with an overhaul of the Apple Podcast platform that lays credit to kicking off the trend with its launch 15 years ago.

"We are making the biggest change to Apple podcasts since its debut," Cook said of the redesigned app.

It will be available in more than 170 countries, the company said.

Listing to podcasts will continue to be free, but a subscription option makes Apple's service more attractive to creators by providing a way to make money aside from ads or tips.

Podcasters will receive 70 percent of subscription revenue in the first year, with Apple keeping the rest as a commission, a company spokesperson told AFP.

Once a subscriber has been subscribed for a year, the share for creators will rise to 85 percent, they added.

Spotify earlier this year revealed plans for podcast subscriptions, increasing the pressure on Apple to keep personalities.

Industry tracker eMarketer last month said that Spotify has been growing quickly and that its podcasting service is on track to have more listeners in the United States than Apple Podcasts this year.

"By putting podcasts and music in one place, Spotify quickly became the convenient one-stop-shop for everything digital audio," eMarketer forecasting analyst at Insider Intelligence Peter Vahle said in a post.

"Apple was the de facto destination for podcasts for a long time, but in recent years, it has not kept up with Spotify's pace of investment and innovation in podcast content and technology."

Apple spotify Tim Cook eMarketer

Apple adds podcast subscriptions as competition mounts

PM inaugurates Jalozai Housing scheme in Nowshera

Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio jumps to 11.62% as third wave intensifies

India records more than 2,000 Covid deaths in 24 hours

Millions of Americans are jobless, yet firms struggle to hire

China's Xi to attend online Biden climate summit

Arab League, UN, EU and AU demand foreign forces leave Libya

Biden calls on US 'to unite as Americans' and avoid violence

EU agency says clot 'very rare' J&J vaccine side effect

UK PM Johnson welcomes guilty verdict for US policeman Chauvin

Biden tells Floyd family he's 'so relieved' by verdict

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters