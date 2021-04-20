ANL 34.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
LHC adjourns hearing of Khawaja Asif's bail petition

  • The bench was apprised at the start of proceedings that NAB had filed its reply to the bail petition.
APP 20 Apr 2021

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court ((LHC) on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of a bail petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz) senior leader Khawaja Muhammad Asif, in money laundering and assets beyond means case till next week.

The division bench comprising Justice Aalia Neelum and Justice Farooq Haider heard the petition filed by Khawaja Asif.

The bench was apprised at the start of proceedings that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed its reply to the bail petition.

To this, Justice Aalia Neelum asked the defence counsel whether he read the reply. The counsel stated in affirmative, saying that he had read the reply.

However, Justice Aalia Neelum observed that the reply was not available in the file of other member of bench.

She questioned NAB prosecutor whether the bureau did not submitted two copies of its reply.

Subsequently, the bench adjourned the matter for next week and directed the NAB prosecutor for submitting another copy of the reply.

Khawaja Asif had filed the petition, stating that the bureau had launched investigations against him on the charges of assets beyond means and money laundering. He submitted that all allegations were baseless. He pleaded with the court to grant him post-arrest bail.

It is pertinent to mention here that the NAB had launched investigations against the PML-N leader under Clause 4 of NAB Ordinance 1999 and section 3 of Anti-money Laundering act. It alleged that assets of Khawaja Asif increased substantially which did not correspond to his income.

The bureau also stated that Khawaja Asif claimed of receiving Rs 130 million from a UAE firm but he failed to present solid evidence in the investigations. The bureau also alleged that Khawaja Asif was running a benami company.

