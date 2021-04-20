ANL 34.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
ASC 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.78%)
ASL 24.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-4.63%)
AVN 91.22 Increased By ▲ 4.67 (5.4%)
BOP 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
BYCO 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.41%)
EPCL 55.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.56%)
FCCL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.06%)
FFBL 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
FFL 16.16 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (6.67%)
HASCOL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.5%)
HUBC 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.22%)
HUMNL 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.7%)
JSCL 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.77%)
KAPCO 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.39%)
KEL 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
MLCF 46.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.54%)
PAEL 35.90 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (3.61%)
PIBTL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
POWER 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 85.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
PRL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.04%)
PTC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.14%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.57%)
SNGP 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.41%)
TRG 165.01 Increased By ▲ 11.91 (7.78%)
UNITY 32.65 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (6.53%)
WTL 1.73 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.37%)
BR100 4,866 Increased By ▲ 43.66 (0.91%)
BR30 25,562 Increased By ▲ 423.34 (1.68%)
KSE100 45,373 Increased By ▲ 459.31 (1.02%)
KSE30 18,517 Increased By ▲ 153.93 (0.84%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,453
13724hr
Pakistan Cases
766,882
544524hr
Sindh
273,466
Punjab
273,566
Balochistan
21,000
Islamabad
70,609
KPK
107,309
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China's President Xi calls for more equitable global governance

  • Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that the global governance system should be made more equitable and fair, and that rules set by one country or some nations cannot be imposed on others.
  • Building barriers and pushing for decoupling will harm others and benefit no one, Xi said in his keynote speech at the annual Boao Forum for Asia, China's answer to the Davos conference.
Reuters Updated 20 Apr 2021

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that the global governance system should be made more equitable and fair, and that rules set by one country or some nations cannot be imposed on others.

Building barriers and pushing for decoupling will harm others and benefit no one, Xi said in his keynote speech at the annual Boao Forum for Asia, China's answer to the Davos conference.

China has longed called for reforms in global governance in which the perspectives and values of multiple countries are reflected, including its own, instead of a few major nations.

Beijing has repeatedly clashed with the biggest stakeholders in world governance, particularly the United States, over a range of issues from human rights to China's economic influence over other countries.

"The world wants justice, not hegemony," Xi said.

"A big country should look like a big country by showing that it is shouldering more responsibility," he said, without identifying any nation.

On Friday, U.S. President Joe Biden held his first face-to-face White House summit since taking office with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, with China topping the agenda.

In a joint statement, both leaders said they "share serious concerns" about the human rights situation in Hong Kong and China's Xinjiang region, where Washington has said Beijing is perpetrating a genocide against Muslim Uighurs. China has denied abuses.

In an apparent show of U.S.-Japan economic cooperation to the exclusion of China, Biden said the United States and Japan will jointly invest in areas such as 5G technology, artificial intelligence, quantum computing, genomics and semiconductor supply chains.

China United States Biden governance President Xi Jinping

China's President Xi calls for more equitable global governance

PM Khan shares 2020 letter urging Muslim states to counter Islamophobia collectively

FM Qureshi leaves for Iran after winding up three-day UAE visit

UAE extends $ 2bn loan repayment period for Pakistan

Expulsion of French envoy: Govt summons NA session today

UK unemployment dips to 4.9%: official data

Govt to present resolution in NA for expulsion of French envoy: Sheikh Rashid

CO2 emissions set to surge, IEA warns

EU to rule on J&J shot safety as raging virus wave grips India

J&J Covid vaccine manufacturing halted at plant that ruined doses

Third COVID wave: CAA includes India in category C of international travel list

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters