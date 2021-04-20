ANL 34.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.91%)
ASC 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.47%)
ASL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.59%)
AVN 91.50 Increased By ▲ 4.95 (5.72%)
BOP 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
BYCO 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.68%)
DGKC 122.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.61%)
EPCL 55.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.59%)
FCCL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.47%)
FFBL 28.51 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2%)
FFL 16.01 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (5.68%)
HASCOL 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.46%)
HUBC 78.43 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.72%)
HUMNL 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.33%)
JSCL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.28%)
KAPCO 40.21 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.93%)
KEL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.32%)
LOTCHEM 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.94%)
MLCF 46.53 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.28%)
PAEL 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.02%)
PIBTL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
POWER 9.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
PPL 85.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.71%)
PRL 24.33 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.16%)
PTC 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.25%)
SILK 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.86%)
SNGP 41.81 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.41%)
TRG 165.01 Increased By ▲ 11.91 (7.78%)
UNITY 31.70 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.43%)
WTL 1.76 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.14%)
BR100 4,873 Increased By ▲ 51.59 (1.07%)
BR30 25,562 Increased By ▲ 422.94 (1.68%)
KSE100 45,400 Increased By ▲ 486.26 (1.08%)
KSE30 18,551 Increased By ▲ 187.6 (1.02%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,453
13724hr
Pakistan Cases
766,882
544524hr
Sindh
273,466
Punjab
273,566
Balochistan
21,000
Islamabad
70,609
KPK
107,309
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

J&J Covid vaccine manufacturing halted at plant that ruined doses

  • The J&J vaccine won praise for its single dosage and because it does not need to be frozen -- unlike the shots from Moderna and Pfizer -- making distribution much simpler.
AFP 20 Apr 2021

WASHINGTON: The US Food and Drug Administration requested that production of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine be halted at a factory that previously reportedly ruined about 15 million doses of the shot.

The pharmaceutical giant told AFP at the end of March it had identified a batch of doses at a plant in Baltimore run by Emergent BioSolutions "that did not meet quality standards," but did not confirm the specific number affected.

The New York Times later reported the batch consisted of about 15 million doses.

Emergent BioSolutions said in a regulatory Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Monday that the FDA had requested a pause on April 16 in production of the single-shot vaccine pending an inspection at the Baltimore, Maryland facility.

"On April 16, 2021, at the request of the FDA, Emergent agreed not to initiate the manufacturing of any new material at its Bayview facility and to quarantine existing material manufactured at the Bayview facility pending completion of the inspection and remediation of any resulting findings," the filing said.

Johnson & Johnson had said in March it was sending more experts to the site to oversee vaccine production, and that it expected to deliver 24 million additional shots through April.

The Emergent BioSolutions plant had not been authorized by US regulators at the time to manufacture a "drug substance" for the J&J vaccine, the pharmaceutical company said, but US media reported that it was expected to produce tens of millions of doses in the near future.

The J&J vaccine won praise for its single dosage and because it does not need to be frozen -- unlike the shots from Moderna and Pfizer -- making distribution much simpler.

The manufacturing pause is the latest setback for the vaccine in the United States, as regulators temporarily halted its use after authorities reported six cases of women developing blood clots along with low blood platelet counts, including one death, within two weeks of getting the J&J shot.

Europe's medicines regulator is expected to rule Tuesday on the J&J vaccine's safety, after its European use was also put on hold over blood clot fears.

Johnson & Johnson Coronavirus Vaccine US Food and Drug Administration BioSolutions

J&J Covid vaccine manufacturing halted at plant that ruined doses

Expulsion of French envoy: Govt summons NA session today

UK unemployment dips to 4.9%: official data

Govt to present resolution in NA for expulsion of French envoy: Sheikh Rashid

CO2 emissions set to surge, IEA warns

EU to rule on J&J shot safety as raging virus wave grips India

Third COVID wave: CAA includes India in category C of international travel list

US calls Russia's plans to block parts of Black Sea 'unprovoked escalation'

US says Russian build-up on Ukraine border is bigger than in 2014

Canada to spend big to 'punch way out of Covid recession'

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters