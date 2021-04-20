ANL 34.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.91%)
ASC 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.13%)
ASL 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
AVN 91.43 Increased By ▲ 4.88 (5.64%)
BOP 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.17%)
BYCO 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.88%)
DGKC 123.10 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.9%)
EPCL 55.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.41%)
FCCL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.47%)
FFBL 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.93%)
FFL 16.16 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (6.67%)
HASCOL 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.46%)
HUBC 78.82 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.22%)
HUMNL 6.53 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.65%)
JSCL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.28%)
KAPCO 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.14%)
KEL 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
LOTCHEM 16.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.13%)
MLCF 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
PAEL 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.02%)
PIBTL 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
POWER 9.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
PPL 85.69 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.81%)
PRL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.25%)
PTC 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.46%)
SILK 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.86%)
SNGP 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.38%)
TRG 165.01 Increased By ▲ 11.91 (7.78%)
UNITY 31.66 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.3%)
WTL 1.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.55%)
BR100 4,873 Increased By ▲ 51.59 (1.07%)
BR30 25,562 Increased By ▲ 422.94 (1.68%)
KSE100 45,400 Increased By ▲ 486.26 (1.08%)
KSE30 18,551 Increased By ▲ 187.6 (1.02%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,453
13724hr
Pakistan Cases
766,882
544524hr
Sindh
273,466
Punjab
273,566
Balochistan
21,000
Islamabad
70,609
KPK
107,309
Business Recorder
Apr 20, 2021
World

Russia moves Navalny to prison hospital under Western pressure

  • As the European Union's 27 foreign ministers held virtual talks Monday, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the bloc held the Russian authorities responsible for Navalny's health.
AFP 20 Apr 2021

MOSCOW: Ailing Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has been transferred to a prison hospital as the EU warned it would hold Moscow responsible for the state of his health.

The United States on Sunday threatened Russia with "consequences" if President Vladimir Putin's most prominent domestic opponent dies in jail.

Navalny launched a hunger strike three weeks ago and his private doctors warned over the weekend he could die at "any minute".

Russia's prison service, which has barred the dissident's medical team from visiting him, said Monday its doctors had decided to move him to a medical facility at another penal colony outside Moscow.

But it insisted the anti-corruption campaigner's condition was "satisfactory", and said he was taking vitamin supplements as part of medical treatment.

Fears over Navalny's fate have further worsened relations between Moscow and the West, already strained over a Russian troop build-up along the border with Ukraine and a diplomatic row with EU member state the Czech Republic.

As the European Union's 27 foreign ministers held virtual talks Monday, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the bloc held the Russian authorities responsible for Navalny's health.

Germany said the EU would be closely watching to ensure Navalny received the necessary care, while Britain urged Navalny's release.

Vladimir Putin United States EU Alexei Navalny

