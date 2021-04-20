ANL 34.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.91%)
Rockets' Brown injured in assault: team

  • Brown joined the Rockets in November after three seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks.
AFP 20 Apr 2021

LOS ANGELES: Houston Rockets guard Sterling Brown was the victim of an assault in Florida ahead of Monday's game with the Miami Heat, the team said.

The Rockets said in a statement the 26-year-old suffered cuts to his face but is expected to make a full recovery.

"Last night Sterling Brown was the victim of an assault," the Rockets said. "He had no prior knowledge of or interaction with the assailants. He suffered facial lacerations but will make a full recovery."

The team said Sterling was unavailable for Monday's game because of a prior knee injury. The Athletic website reported that Brown was attacked outside a nightclub.

Speaking ahead of Monday's game with Miami, Rockets coach Stephen Silas described the attack on Brown as "heart-wrenching."

"It rips your heart out. He's one of your guys, someone on your team that you care about, someone that you're with every day" Silas said.

"So as far as how I'm feeling, and the whole team is feeling, we're just thankful No.1 that he's gonna be okay and also down about what happened."

Brown joined the Rockets in November after three seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks.

His stint in Milwaukee was marked by off-court controversy following an incident in 2018 where he was stunned with a Taser following a confrontation with police.

Brown later accused the officers invovled of using excessive force and secured a $750,000 settlement from the city of Milwaukee in the case.

