ANL 34.49 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.14%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.74%)
ASL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.37%)
AVN 88.70 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (2.48%)
BOP 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.17%)
BYCO 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
DGKC 123.60 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.31%)
EPCL 55.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.41%)
FCCL 24.01 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.09%)
FFBL 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.07%)
FFL 15.32 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.12%)
HASCOL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.5%)
HUBC 78.65 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1%)
HUMNL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.59%)
JSCL 20.29 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.22%)
KAPCO 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.01%)
KEL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.94%)
MLCF 46.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
PAEL 35.05 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.15%)
PIBTL 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
POWER 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
PPL 85.58 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.68%)
PRL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.25%)
PTC 9.64 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
SILK 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.14%)
SNGP 41.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
TRG 164.10 Increased By ▲ 11.00 (7.18%)
UNITY 31.27 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.02%)
WTL 1.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.55%)
BR100 4,873 Increased By ▲ 50.89 (1.06%)
BR30 25,607 Increased By ▲ 468.19 (1.86%)
KSE100 45,364 Increased By ▲ 450.89 (1%)
KSE30 18,568 Increased By ▲ 204.79 (1.12%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,453
13724hr
Pakistan Cases
766,882
544524hr
Sindh
273,466
Punjab
273,566
Balochistan
21,000
Islamabad
70,609
KPK
107,309
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US says Russian build-up on Ukraine border is bigger than in 2014

  • Moscow has said it is "not threatening anyone" while also denouncing what it calls Ukrainian "provocations."
AFP 20 Apr 2021

WASHINGTON: Moscow's military build-up on the border with Ukraine is even bigger than in 2014 when Russia invaded Crimea, a Pentagon spokesman said Monday, describing the deployment as "very seriously concerning."

While the European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell cited a figure of 150,000 Russian soldiers on the Ukrainian border, before his own services scaled that figure back without explanation to 100,000, US Defence Department spokesman John Kirby declined to name a specific figure.

"It is the largest buildup we've seen certainly since 2014, which resulted in the violation of Ukrainian sovereignty and territorial integrity," Kirby told a news conference. "It is certainly bigger than the last one in 2014."

"I'm not going to get into specific numbers or troop formations in terms of the Russian buildup," he said.

"We do continue to see that buildup, (it's), as it was before, very seriously concerning to us," Kirby said.

"We don't believe that this buildup is conducive to security and stability along the border with Ukraine and certainly not in occupied Crimea."

"We certainly heard the Russians proclaim that this is all about training," he added. "It's not completely clear to us that that's exactly the purpose."

A Ukrainian soldier was killed and another wounded on Sunday in clashes with separatists in the east of the country, where such confrontations have increased amid renewed tensions with Moscow.

Ukraine fears that the Kremlin, widely regarded as the military and political godfather of pro-Russian separatists in the eastern region of Donbass, is looking for a pretext to attack.

Moscow has said it is "not threatening anyone" while also denouncing what it calls Ukrainian "provocations."

The war in Donbass has claimed more than 13,000 lives, and nearly 1.5 million people have been displaced since it started seven years ago in the wake of Moscow's annexation of Ukraine's Crimean peninsula.

European Union Josep Borrell Moscow Pentagon US Defence Department Crimea

US says Russian build-up on Ukraine border is bigger than in 2014

US calls Russia's plans to block parts of Black Sea 'unprovoked escalation'

Canada to spend big to 'punch way out of Covid recession'

PM explains why ties with France cannot be severed

Third round of talks with TLP under way

EU agrees to new plan for bolstering Indo-Pacific ties

Cabinet to meet today

Govt reopens talks with TLP; 11 cops released

SECP to start concept of 'direct listing' of cos

Russian traders meet PM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters