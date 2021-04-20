ANL 34.31 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.62%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.74%)
ASL 25.96 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.8%)
AVN 89.30 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (3.18%)
BOP 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.3%)
BYCO 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.66%)
DGKC 123.51 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.24%)
EPCL 56.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.35%)
FCCL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.05%)
FFBL 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.25%)
FFL 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.32%)
HASCOL 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.03%)
HUBC 78.75 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.13%)
HUMNL 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.75%)
JSCL 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.77%)
KAPCO 39.94 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.24%)
KEL 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
LOTCHEM 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.25%)
MLCF 46.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
PAEL 35.30 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.88%)
PIBTL 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.47%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.77%)
PPL 85.62 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.73%)
PRL 24.49 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.83%)
PTC 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
SILK 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.14%)
SNGP 41.45 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.53%)
TRG 164.34 Increased By ▲ 11.24 (7.34%)
UNITY 31.28 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.06%)
WTL 1.76 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.14%)
BR100 4,885 Increased By ▲ 62.76 (1.3%)
BR30 25,660 Increased By ▲ 521.4 (2.07%)
KSE100 45,420 Increased By ▲ 506.26 (1.13%)
KSE30 18,596 Increased By ▲ 232.73 (1.27%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,453
13724hr
Pakistan Cases
766,882
544524hr
Sindh
273,466
Punjab
273,566
Balochistan
21,000
Islamabad
70,609
KPK
107,309
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Newspaper boss decries court's 'expropriation' damages ruling

  • El Nacional described that as an attack on freedom of expression.
AFP 20 Apr 2021

CARACAS: The president of a Venezuelan newspaper hit with a $13 million damages payment, on Monday accused the state of "expropriation."

The Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) on Friday ordered El Nacional to pay Diosdado Cabello -- the second most powerful person in Venezuela after president Nicolas Maduro -- $13.4 million as a punishment for defamation.

In 2015, Cabello, second in command of the governing Socialist Party, took the newspaper to court for reproducing a report by Spanish newspaper ABC that accused the politician of having links to drug trafficking.

The court said Cabello had been the "victim" of "very serious moral damage."

"With this sentence they are going to charge $13 million, we're going to tell them we can't pay ... so they will seize the building, the equipment, everything there is here ... and give it as compensation to Diosdado Cabello," said Miguel Henrique Otero, also the newspaper's director who is highly critical of the governing party.

"It's a covert expropriation ... which is making a lot of noise at a world level," Otero added in a video conference call with foreign media.

Otero said El Nacional's infrastructure, including it's headquarters in the wealthy eastern part of the capital Caracas, is worth "no les than $20 million" under "normal" circumstances. Venezuela, though, is in the midst of a crippling economic crisis after seven years of recession.

Otero said it wouldn't be possible to cobble together $13 million "for Diosdado Cabello's morality."

El Nacional has asked the court to explain how it came to the astronomical figure given a previous decision reached in 2018 ordered the newspaper to pay one billion bolivars, worth around $600 on the black market at that time.

El Nacional described that as an attack on freedom of expression.

The emblematic newspaper was founded in 1943 by Venezuelan writer Miguel Otero Silva, but ceased its print version in 2018 due to a lack of funds and paper that is tightly controlled by the state, which limits it to friendly media.

It has spent two decades clashing with the Chavism movement of the late former president Hugo Chavez and his successor Maduro, who accuses the newspaper of conspiring with the opposition to overthrow him.

Having once employed 1,100 people and produced various sections including a magazine, El Nacional is now limited to 100 employees working on an online edition.

El Nacional Diosdado Cabello Supreme Court of Justice Miguel Henrique Otero Maduro

Newspaper boss decries court's 'expropriation' damages ruling

US says Russian build-up on Ukraine border is bigger than in 2014

Canada to spend big to 'punch way out of Covid recession'

PM explains why ties with France cannot be severed

Third round of talks with TLP under way

EU agrees to new plan for bolstering Indo-Pacific ties

Cabinet to meet today

Govt reopens talks with TLP; 11 cops released

SECP to start concept of 'direct listing' of cos

Russian traders meet PM

Tarin gets briefing from PBS

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters