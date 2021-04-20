ANL 34.49 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.14%)
ASC 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.08%)
ASL 25.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.76%)
AVN 88.71 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (2.5%)
BOP 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.17%)
BYCO 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.37%)
DGKC 123.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.39%)
EPCL 56.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.97%)
FCCL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.05%)
FFBL 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.07%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.19%)
HASCOL 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.03%)
HUBC 78.65 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.43%)
JSCL 20.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.27%)
KAPCO 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.14%)
KEL 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
LOTCHEM 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.25%)
MLCF 46.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.45%)
PAEL 35.21 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.62%)
PIBTL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.08%)
POWER 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
PPL 85.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.82%)
PRL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.66%)
PTC 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
SILK 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.14%)
SNGP 41.32 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.22%)
TRG 164.50 Increased By ▲ 11.40 (7.45%)
UNITY 31.25 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.96%)
WTL 1.76 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.14%)
BR100 4,877 Increased By ▲ 55.42 (1.15%)
BR30 25,646 Increased By ▲ 507.32 (2.02%)
KSE100 45,379 Increased By ▲ 465.79 (1.04%)
KSE30 18,574 Increased By ▲ 211.19 (1.15%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,453
13724hr
Pakistan Cases
766,882
544524hr
Sindh
273,466
Punjab
273,566
Balochistan
21,000
Islamabad
70,609
KPK
107,309
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Police officer in Capitol riot died from stroke: coroner

  • Many of the hundreds arrested after the attack have been charged with assaulting and injuring dozens of law enforcement officials who were defending the Capitol.
AFP 20 Apr 2021

WASHINGTON: The police officer who died following the attack on the US Capitol by supporters of president Donald Trump in January was killed by two strokes, the Washington city coroner ruled Monday.

Brian Sicknick was one of five people, and the only police officer, who died in direct connection to the January 6 insurrection, when hundreds of pro-Trump rioters attacked and overran police to force their way into the seat of US government, shutting the building down.

Initial reports, later ruled incorrect, said Sicknick had been hit by a fire extinguisher. Later reports tied his death to being sprayed with chemical irritants like bear spray or pepper spray.

But the city's Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled Monday that Sicknick, 42, had died from "natural" causes.

The official report attributed the Capitol Police officer's death to "acute brainstem and cerebellar infarcts due to acute basilar artery thrombosis" -- a particularly devastating form of stroke with a high death rate, caused by blockages in the brain.

It noted that he had been sprayed with a chemical substance at about 2:20 pm during the assault on Congress. At 10:00 pm, he collapsed at the Capitol and was taken to the hospital. Almost 24 hours later he died while still in the hospital.

The report made no link between the spray and Sicknick's collapse.

Francisco Diaz, the chief medical examiner, told The Washington Post there was no evidence that the officer had an allergic reaction to the chemicals, nor did he show any other internal or external injuries.

However, Diaz told the Post that "all that transpired played a role in his condition."

Sicknick's collapse and death supported widespread accusations that Trump and his followers had contributed to the death of a policeman, and the FBI had investigated those involved for possible murder charges.

Many of the hundreds arrested after the attack have been charged with assaulting and injuring dozens of law enforcement officials who were defending the Capitol.

Four others died that day. One woman, Ashli Babbitt, an Air Force veteran who embraced conspiracy theories, was shot by a Capitol Police officer as she tried to break through a security door inside the Capitol.

Last week the Washington federal prosecutor ruled that the officer was legally justified in opening fire on Babbitt.

Of the three others who died, two men suffered from heart attacks or strokes; while a woman died from an amphetamine overdose, according to the coroner's office.

In the days after the attack on the Congress, two Capitol Police officers died by suicide.

Donald Trump Diaz Ayuso Sicknick Chief Medical Examiner Sicknick's collapse

Police officer in Capitol riot died from stroke: coroner

US calls Russia's plans to block parts of Black Sea 'unprovoked escalation'

US says Russian build-up on Ukraine border is bigger than in 2014

Canada to spend big to 'punch way out of Covid recession'

PM explains why ties with France cannot be severed

Third round of talks with TLP under way

EU agrees to new plan for bolstering Indo-Pacific ties

Cabinet to meet today

Govt reopens talks with TLP; 11 cops released

SECP to start concept of 'direct listing' of cos

Russian traders meet PM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters