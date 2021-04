Worshippers wounded in Albania mosque knife attack

TIRANA: A knife-wielding man attacked worshippers at a mosque in Albania’s capital Tirana on Monday, police said, wounding five people.

It is believed to be the first such incident inside a place of worship in Albania, a country where more than half the people identify as Muslim.

The victims had been taken to hospital but none was thought to have received life-threatening injuries, the police added.

A 34-year-old suspect was arrested.