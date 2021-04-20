KARACHI: On Friday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 9.499 billion and the number of lots traded at 12,736. Major business was contributed by Currencies through COTS amounting to PKR 3.083 billion, followed by Gold (PKR 2.966 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.983 billion), Silver (PKR 635.632 million), DJ (PKR 197.688 million), Crude Oil (PKR 186.138 million), Copper (PKR 178.539 million), Platinum (PKR 132.571 million), SP 500 (PKR 71.955 million) and Natural Gas (PKR 63.954 million).

