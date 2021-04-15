ANL 36.55 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.52%)
ASC 14.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (5.03%)
AVN 90.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.38%)
BOP 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
BYCO 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
DGKC 125.20 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.76%)
EPCL 57.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.77%)
FCCL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.79%)
FFBL 28.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
HASCOL 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.72%)
HUBC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
HUMNL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.11%)
JSCL 21.81 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (5.36%)
KAPCO 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.37%)
KEL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.53%)
MLCF 47.15 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.42%)
PAEL 35.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PIBTL 10.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
PPL 86.02 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.79%)
PRL 25.32 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.28%)
PTC 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.98%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.05 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (3.83%)
TRG 164.75 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.14%)
UNITY 30.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.93%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.23%)
BR100 4,873 Increased By ▲ 37.38 (0.77%)
BR30 25,848 Increased By ▲ 213 (0.83%)
KSE100 45,311 Increased By ▲ 262.65 (0.58%)
KSE30 18,544 Increased By ▲ 107.94 (0.59%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,754
13524hr
Pakistan Cases
734,423
468124hr
Sindh
269,840
Punjab
255,571
Balochistan
20,499
Islamabad
67,491
KPK
101,045
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Khamenei warns against nuclear talks dragging on

AFP 15 Apr 2021

TEHRAN: Iran’s supreme leader warned Wednesday against protracted talks on the country’s atomic programme, in remarks on the eve of another round of negotiations aimed at reviving a landmark nuclear accord.

Tehran declared Tuesday it will sharply ramp up its enrichment of uranium, two days after what it says was an act of Israeli “nuclear terrorism” against its enrichment plant in Natanz.

The announcement has cast a shadow over talks in Vienna aimed at salvaging the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers that then US president Donald Trump abandoned almost three years ago.

“We have to be careful” that the dialogue is not conducted “in a way that parties drag (out) the negotiations, as that is harmful for the country,” Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in remarks broadcast by state television on Wednesday.

The supreme leader also warned that Iran had to be wary of the Americans during the negotiations.

The Islamic republic had earlier in the day said its decision to boost uranium enrichment to 60 percent purity was a response to arch-foe Israel’s “nuclear terrorism” against the Natanz facility, where an explosion knocked out power on Sunday.

Iran’s enrichment move brings it a step closer to the 90 percent threshold for military use and shortens its “breakout time” to build an atomic bomb.

Under the nuclear deal formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, it had committed to keep enrichment to 3.67 percent, though it stepped this up to 20 percent in January.

The European parties to the accord — Britain, France and Germany — on Wednesday expressed “grave concern” over the enrichment move, while also rejecting “all escalatory measures by any actor”.

Donald Trump Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Iran’s supreme leader atomic programme European parties

Khamenei warns against nuclear talks dragging on

EFF programme open to adjustment

NCOC decides to implement ‘broader lockdowns’

Vested interests enjoyed Rs2.66trn benefits: UNDP

TLP banned, says interior minister

Goodbye oil glut thanks to OPEC+ and recovery: IEA

Ministers say PSM revival plan to be expedited

In the event of moratorium on energy prices: Govt asked to spell out its circular debt alternate plans

Russia says US plan violates Taliban deal

COAS tells US: Pakistan to support Afghan-led process

Afghan exit announced: Biden warns Taliban, ‘presses’ Pakistan

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.