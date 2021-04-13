KARACHI: On Friday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 10.284 billion and the number of lots traded at 10,841.

Major business was contributed by Currencies through COTS amounting to PKR 3.210 billion, followed by Gold (PKR 3.124 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.874 billion), Silver (PKR 962.554 million), Platinum (PKR 375.496 million), SP 500 (PKR 209.246 million), Copper (PKR 172.806 million), DJ (PKR 169.133 million), Crude Oil (PKR 92.816 million), Natural Gas (PKR 47.594 million) and Japan Equity (PKR 45.698 million).

In Agricultural Commod-ities, 3 lot of Cotton amounting to PKR 1.878 million were traded.

