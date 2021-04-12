ANL 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.98%)
Uganda, Tanzania, oil firms sign accords to build $3.5bn pipeline

Reuters 12 Apr 2021

KAMPALA: Uganda, Tanzania and oil firms Total and CNOOC on Sunday signed agreements that will kickstart the construction of a $3.5 billion crude pipeline to help ship crude from fields in western Uganda to international markets.

France’s Total and China’s CNOOC own Uganda’s oilfields after Britain’s Tullow exited the country last year.

The signatories have now agreed to “to start investment in the construction of infrastructure that will produce and transport the crude oil,” said Robert Kasande, permanent secretary at Uganda’s ministry of energy. Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni and Tanzania’s new leader Samia Suluhu Hassan, on her first official visit, attended the signing of the three accords that included: a host government agreement for the pipeline, a tariff and transportation agreement and a shareholding agreement.

Uganda discovered crude reserves in the Albertine rift basin in the west of the country near the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2006.

CNOOC Samia Suluhu Hassan crude pipeline oil firms

Uganda, Tanzania, oil firms sign accords to build $3.5bn pipeline

