Bangladesh tenders to buy 50,000 tonnes rice via land transport

HAMBURG: Bangladesh's state grains buyer has issued an international tender to purchase 50,000 tonnes of rice with import using land transport by railway, traders said on Thursday.

The deadline for submission of price offers is April 18.

Bangladesh, traditionally the world's third-biggest rice producer, has issued a series of rice tenders in recent months, amid dwindling supplies and a surge in prices.

It has emerged as a big importer due to depleted stocks and record prices after repeated flooding ravaged its crop.

"The requirement for rail transport would put Indian-origin rice in the pole position to win the tender," one European trader said.

The tender seeks price offers including transport costs for non-basmati parboiled rice for delivery 50 days from contract award and letter of credit opening.