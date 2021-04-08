ANL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
Scrap import: PSRMA suggests steps to curb misdeclaration

Recorder Report 08 Apr 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan Steel Re-Rolling Mills’ Association (PSRMA) has proposed destuffing and examination of each and every container of scrap at ports to restrict misdeclaration.

PSRMA, the representative body of more than 400 small and medium re-rolling units across the country, has said that it has always discouraged and condoned misdeclaration of any sort at any stage. It has also suggested stopping clearance of any consignment at any ports under the garb of the Green Channel.

Ali Asghar Babrawala Chairman, PSRMA has explained that there are two types of scrap imported for manufacturing purposes by the steel industries including the re-rollable scrap, which constitutes approximately 300,000 tons per year. Whereas, 100 percent re-rollable scrap is de-stuffed at the ports for examination purposes, therefore misdeclaration is not possible under the re-rollable scrap, he maintained.

The second is melting scrap, which is approximately 6,000,000 tons per year and more than 90 percent of the containers are being cleared “unexamined” under the garb of green channel which creates endless possibilities of misdeclaration, he maintained.

“Thousands of tons of not only prime steel but also other precious metals as well as other articles such as auto parts, cosmetics, betel nuts, etc. have been confiscated by the custom authorities. These consignments were cleared under the PCT of melting scrap while misusing the Green Channel facility,” he claimed.

Asghar said that PSRMA members are the importers of re-rollable scrap for the past more than 30 years and every manufacturing importer is a registered entity and registered under Sales Tax, Income Tax, and WEBOC.

He suggested that in order to crystallize the whole process and to increase the revenue of the national exchequer to the tune of trillions of rupees, the logical or practical solution to resolve the issue of misdeclaration at the import stage is not allowing clearance of any consignments at any ports under the garb of the Green Channel.

In addition, PSRMA chairman asked for de-stuffing of each and every container of scrap that comes into this country at each and every port. “De-stuffing of each and every container of scrap should be made mandatory while being subjected to strict monitoring as is the case with re-rollable scrap,” he demanded.

Sales Tax income tax PSRMA Ali Asghar Babrawala

