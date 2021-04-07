Ex-mill, retail prices of sugar: LHC suspends notification

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday suspended a notification of fixing the ex-mill and retail price of sugar at Rs 80 and Rs 85 respectively and restrained the Punjab government from implementing it.

The court also summoned provincial secretary for industries, cane commissioner and officials of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for Wednesday (today) in petitions of Tandlianwal Sugar Mills and others.

The Directorate General Industries had issued a directive to all commissioners and deputy commissioners to fix the retail price of sugar not more than Rs 85 per kilogram after the federal government calculated the ex-mill price at Rs 80. Earlier, the counsel for the mills argued that the government damaged the reputation of the petitioners by levellng the false allegations of hoarding the sugar. They said the industries department deputed its officials in the mills to enforce the sugar price and added that the government could not enforce its prices on the mills.

