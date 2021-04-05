ANL 34.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.58%)
Chicago corn firms, near 8-year high on tightening supplies

  • Soybeans gave up early gains to trade flat, while wheat slid on pressure from improved weather across the Northern Hemisphere.
Reuters 05 Apr 2021

SINGAPORE: Chicago corn futures edged higher on Monday, hovering around their highest since 2013 hit last week, with concerns over global feed grain supplies underpinning prices.

Soybeans gave up early gains to trade flat, while wheat slid on pressure from improved weather across the Northern Hemisphere.

"The market is bit firm after the long weekend, but we feel any further gain in prices will depend on any issues with the U.S. weather," said one Singapore-based feed grains trader.

Most U.S. markets were closed on Friday for Good Friday.

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) added 0.2pc to $5.60-3/4 a bushel by 0225 GMT, after hitting its highest since June 2013 at $5.85 a bushel on Thursday.

Soybeans were unchanged at $11.35 a bushel and wheat was down 0.2pc to $6.10 a bushel.

U.S. farmers plan to sow 91.1 million acres with corn this year, the most since 2016, and 87.6 million acres with soybeans, the most since 2018, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said on Wednesday.

However, both estimates were well below analysts' expectations for 93.2 million corn acres and 89.996 million soybean acres.

The USDA's planting estimates have revived concern about tightening global supplies after importers led by China and domestic processors loaded up on grain and oilseeds this season.

China released 2 million tonnes of rice from state reserves for sale to feed producers this week to bolster supplies of feed grains amid elevated corn prices, three sources close to the matter said.

Corn prices hit record highs in China earlier this year as dwindling stocks and reduced output raised concerns over supplies.

Wheat futures are facing pressure amid favourable growing conditions across the Northern Hemisphere.

Ukraine's APK-Inform agriculture consultancy said on Friday it saw the 2021 grain crop rising by 13pc to 73.8 million tonnes, allowing the country to export 54.2 million tonnes of grain in the 2021/22 season that runs from July to June.

The consultancy said the 2021 wheat harvest could rise by 10pc to 27.5 million tonnes with exports of 19.8 million tonnes.

Large speculators raised their net long position in CBOT corn futures in the week to March 30, regulatory data released on Friday showed.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that non-commercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in soybeans.

