ANL 37.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.44%)
ASC 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.1%)
ASL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.09%)
AVN 88.17 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (2.63%)
BOP 8.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
BYCO 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.04%)
DGKC 119.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
EPCL 55.45 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.5%)
FCCL 22.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.64%)
FFBL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.79%)
FFL 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.06%)
HASCOL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
HUBC 81.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.51%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (6.15%)
JSCL 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.92%)
KAPCO 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.83%)
KEL 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.27%)
MLCF 44.89 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.98%)
PAEL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (6.7%)
PIBTL 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.47%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.66%)
PPL 87.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.44%)
PRL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PTC 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.8%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.79%)
SNGP 39.70 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.98%)
TRG 156.20 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (1.32%)
UNITY 29.95 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (7.39%)
WTL 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,772 Increased By ▲ 28.54 (0.6%)
BR30 25,112 Increased By ▲ 194.26 (0.78%)
KSE100 44,491 Increased By ▲ 59.23 (0.13%)
KSE30 18,258 Decreased By ▼ -6.07 (-0.03%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,356
10024hr
Pakistan Cases
663,200
408424hr
Sindh
265,158
Punjab
217,694
Balochistan
19,535
Islamabad
57,204
KPK
86,044
Markets

Raw sugar up after plumbing three-month low; coffee, cocoa slide

  • May raw sugar was 1.1pc higher at 15.08 cents per lb at 1508 GMT, after slipping to a three-month low of 14.84 cents on Monday.
Reuters 31 Mar 2021

LONDON: Raw sugar futures on ICE rose on Tuesday after sinking to a three-month low in the previous session amid weak demand in Europe and improved near term supply availability. Arabica coffee and cocoa hit multi-month lows meanwhile.

SUGAR

May raw sugar was 1.1pc higher at 15.08 cents per lb at 1508 GMT, after slipping to a three-month low of 14.84 cents on Monday.

"Despite somewhat lower production in Brazil, forecasts expect more sugar to be produced globally in 2021/22: in India, there are many signs ... and the EU and Thailand are expected to see an improvement after the latest poor harvests," said Commerzbank in a note.

The bank added there were also concerns near term about demand given ongoing lockdowns in Europe.

Ethanol prices fell sharply in Brazil's largest consuming market last week as coronavirus lockdowns hurt demand, Cepea/Esalq, a University of Sao Paulo research centre, said.

Falling ethanol prices tend to tempt Brazilian mills to prioritize sugar production at the expense of the cane-based biofuel.

Dealers said end users will likely be looking for lower prices before buying more sugar, having stocked up recently.

May white sugar rose 0.2pc to $432 a tonne.

COFFEE

May arabica coffee fell 3pc to $1.2320 per lb??, having hit its lowest since mid-February at $1.2265.

Arabica is coming under pressure from a weak Brazilian real, which hit its lowest level in 20 days on Monday.

May robusta coffee fell 1.7pc to $1,353 a tonne.

Vietnam coffee exports in the first three months of the year are estimated to have fallen 17pc from a year earlier to 428,000 tonnes.

COCOA

May New York cocoa ??fell 3.7pc to $2,347 a tonne, having hit its lowest since mid-November at $2,336.

May London cocoa ??fell 2.1pc to 1,697 pounds per tonne?, having hit its lowest since mid-January at 1,693 pounds.

Above average rains mixed with sun last week in most of Ivory Coast's cocoa-producing regions have bolstered expectations for a strong April-to-September mid-crop, farmers said.

Coffee Cocoa Sugar coffee exports Raw sugar

