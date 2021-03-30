ANL 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.6%)
ASC 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-5.91%)
ASL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.37%)
AVN 85.91 Decreased By ▼ -7.09 (-7.62%)
BOP 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.21%)
BYCO 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-8.59%)
DGKC 118.90 Decreased By ▼ -5.08 (-4.1%)
EPCL 54.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-3.82%)
FCCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.53%)
FFBL 26.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-5.19%)
FFL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-5.95%)
HASCOL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-8.48%)
HUBC 82.76 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-2.46%)
HUMNL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-9.88%)
JSCL 20.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-6.74%)
KAPCO 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-3.42%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.44%)
LOTCHEM 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.97%)
MLCF 44.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-4.2%)
PAEL 31.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-6.97%)
PIBTL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-5.59%)
POWER 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5.63%)
PPL 87.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-2.88%)
PRL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-7.69%)
PTC 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-7.92%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.44%)
SNGP 38.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.93 (-7.06%)
TRG 154.16 Decreased By ▼ -8.93 (-5.48%)
UNITY 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-7.47%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-6.82%)
BR100 4,743 Decreased By ▼ -164.09 (-3.34%)
BR30 24,917 Decreased By ▼ -1131.21 (-4.34%)
KSE100 44,432 Decreased By ▼ -1089.83 (-2.39%)
KSE30 18,264 Decreased By ▼ -457.77 (-2.45%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,256
4124hr
Pakistan Cases
659,116
452524hr
Sindh
264,889
Punjab
215,227
Balochistan
19,525
Islamabad
56,450
KPK
85,531
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Corn falls 1pc, soy drifts lower on U.S. plantings outlook

  • CBOT May soybeans were down 3-1/2 cents at $13.97 a bushel after dipping to $13.83, the contract's lowest level since March 2.
Reuters 30 Mar 2021

CHICAGO: U.S. corn futures fell about 1pc on Monday on position squaring ahead of key crop reports due this week from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) along with forecasts for favorable planting weather in the Midwest, analysts said.

Soybean futures also declined while wheat was mixed, finding support on bargain buying after the benchmark Chicago Board of Trade May wheat contract fell to its lowest level of 2021.

A firmer dollar hung over the markets, in theory making U.S. grains less competitive globally.

As of 12:44 p.m. CDT (1744 GMT), CBOT May corn was down 7 cents at $5.45-1/2 per bushel.

CBOT May soybeans were down 3-1/2 cents at $13.97 a bushel after dipping to $13.83, the contract's lowest level since March 2.

CBOT May wheat was up 1-3/4 cents at $6.15 a bushel, bouncing after a drop to $6.07-1/4, its lowest since Dec. 22.

Corn and soybean futures were pressured by outlooks for warm and dry conditions in the Midwest over the next 10 days as farmers begin spring field work.

"CBOT corn and soybean futures traded lower on forecasts for above-normal temperatures across the Corn Belt during (first-half) April, which could contribute to a timely start to U.S. corn and soybean planting," Dan Cekander, president of DC Analysis, wrote in a client note.

Analysts expect U.S. growers to increase their seedings of both crops this spring compared to a year ago, in response to strong export and domestic demand that lifted prices to multi-year highs in recent months.

The USDA is scheduled to release its annual U.S. planting intentions and quarterly grain stocks reports on March 31.

Commodity funds hold sizable net long positions in CBOT corn and soybean futures, leaving both markets prone to long liquidation ahead of the two crop reports, which have a history of making waves in the futures market.

"Traders are rather cautious ahead of (the USDA report) publication," French analyst Agritel said in a note.

Wheat Corn CBOT soybean USDA commodity Dan Cekander U.S. grains

Corn falls 1pc, soy drifts lower on U.S. plantings outlook

President Arif Alvi, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak test positive for COVID-19

Pakistan supports Saudi Arabia's 'Green Middle East' initiative, says PM

Spike in COVID cases: Punjab govt bans all indoor, outdoor weddings across province from April 1

Moody’s says Robust growth in Pakistan’s Islamic banking a credit positive

UN chief Guterres warns of COVID-19 debt crisis for developing world: FT

FM Qureshi says no meeting planned with Indian FM as he departs for Tajikistan today

Pakistan reports more than 4500 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

New UAE plant to make COVID-19 vaccine from China's Sinopharm

Stranded Suez Canal ship re-floated, undergoing checks: sources

Myanmar bloodshed 'absolutely outrageous', Biden says after deadliest day

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters