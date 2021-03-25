Copper falls over 1% on firmer dollar amid Europe virus scare

HANOI: Copper prices fell more than 1% to their lowest in nearly a week, as a stronger dollar made greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 1.3% at $8,859 a tonne by 0450 GMT, having hit $8,850 a tonne earlier in the session, its lowest since March 19.

The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange declined 0.9% to 65,900 yuan ($10,088.18) a tonne.

The safe-haven dollar, which hit a four-month high against the euro on Thursday, has been supported by worries over potential US tax hikes and Europe's third COVID-19 wave amid extended lockdowns and delayed vaccine rollouts.

"Key bullish indicators including investors' net speculative position, the US dollar's relative value and copper inventories are showing signs of trend reversal which we expect will play against the copper price rally," said Fitch Solutions in a note.

FUNDAMENTALS