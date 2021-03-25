Markets
Palm oil still targets 3,798 ringgit
25 Mar 2021
SINGAPORE: Palm oil still targets 3,798 ringgit per tonne, as it has completed a bounce from 3,667 ringgit.
The bounce ended around a key resistance at 3,991 ringgit, A common gap was filled. It indicates that the contract is still under a consolidation phase.
Palm oil may retest a support at 3,868 ringgit, a break below which could cause a fall to 3,798 ringgit.
A break above 3,948 ringgit may lead to a gain limited to 3,991 ringgit.
Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.
