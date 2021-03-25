Markets
CBOT wheat may fall into $6.11-1/2 to $6.16-3/4 range
- Resistance is at $6.24-1/4, a break above which could lead to a gain into $6.27-3/4 to $6.32-1/4.
25 Mar 2021
SINGAPORE: CBOT May wheat may fall into a range of $6.11-1/2 to $6.16-3/4 per bushel, as a downtrend from $6.88-1/2 may have resumed.
The bounce from $36.21 has been almost reversed.
This reversal took place after wheat failed to break a falling trendline.
It is clear that the downtrend remains steady and is extending towards the target zone.
Resistance is at $6.24-1/4, a break above which could lead to a gain into $6.27-3/4 to $6.32-1/4.
Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.
