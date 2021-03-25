Markets
CBOT soybeans may break resistance at $14.31-1/2
- Following its failure to break $14.31-1/2 on Tuesday, the contract may succeed this time.
25 Mar 2021
SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean May contract is poised to break a resistance at $14.31-1/2 per bushel and rise towards $14.46-1/2.
A double-bottom forming around $13.91-1/2 has been confirmed, suggesting a target around $14.62-1/2.
A break below $14.20-1/2 could signal the second failure to overcome the barrier. A bearish target of $14.04-1/2 will be established then.
